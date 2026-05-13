Sanwo-Olu Excited as LASU Retains Position as Most Sought-after Varsity in Nigeria

• Reiterates goal to make LASU one of top 10 varsities globally

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has expressed excitement as Lagos State University (LASU) once again solidified its status as a beacon of academic excellence and national relevance by emerging as the most sought-after university in Nigeria in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Sanwo-Olu applauded LASU for topping the list of most sought-after institutions in the 2026 UTME, reiterating his administration’s goal to make LASU one of the top 10 universities in the world.

He said LASU’s improved performance was a direct result of Lagos State Government’s focus on fostering an academic environment that led to prosperity.

According to data released by Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), LASU, the state-owned varsity, attracted an overwhelming 84,426 applicants, placing it at the top of the list of Nigeria’s most preferred institutions for tertiary education.

The milestone marked a historic moment in the citadel of knowledge’s 41-year journey, further affirming its growing reputation as a centre of academic innovation, discipline, and global competitiveness.

According to the data released by JAMB, LASU claimed the top spot with 84,426 applicants, while the University of Lagos (UNILAG) ranked second with 78,240 applicants.

Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) ranked third with 60,370 applicants, and University of Ibadan and University of Benin followed closely in fourth and fifth places with 58,895 and 55,425 applicants, respectively.

Sanwo-Olu applauded LASU for its high ranking as a beacon of excellence and the most sought-after institution in Nigeria.

He attributed the remarkable achievements of LASU to “visionary leadership, dedicated faculty, and students”, supported by the THEMES Plus Agenda, which focuses on funding and technological advancements.

The governor commended LASU for its improved academic performance, high-quality graduates, and top-tier infrastructure, assuring that the state-owned tertiary institution will continue to shape the future of the young people.

He praised the Vice-Chancellor of LASU, Professor Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, for her role in improving the school’s rankings.

Sanwo-Olu said Olatunji-Bello’s leadership had been a game-changer in university administration by introducing innovative approaches to learning and elevating LASU to greater heights, which had attracted both national and international recognition.

Sanwo-Olu also encouraged staff and students to continue the hard work to maintain the status of the most sought-after institution in Nigeria.

In recent years, LASU, under the leadership of Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, has introduced a series of reforms aimed at enhancing academic standards, improving infrastructure, deepening research, and fostering a student-centred learning environment. These efforts have not gone unnoticed, as LASU has consistently ranked among the top in both national and international academic indices.