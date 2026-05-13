2027: Ogun East APC Presents Abiodun as Consensus Choice, Daniel Insists on Primary

James Sowole in Abeokuta





Some All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders in Ogun East Senatorial District, yesterday, presented Governor Dapo Abiodun as the consensus candidate of the zone for the 2027 senatorial election.

The formal presentation of Abiodun came just as former governor of the state and incumbent senator for the district, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, declared that a primary election among senatorial aspirants in the area would determine the APC candidate.

Abiodun’s announcement as consensus candidate and Daniel’s counterpoint occurred at parallel events in Ijebu Ode, headquarters of Ogun East Senatorial District.

Daniel spoke during the PBAT/OGD Movement Mid-Term Assessment Tour and Empowerment Programme for residents of the senatorial district.

But at the event where Abiodun was presented, the organisers said their action was based on a decision to ensure quality representation and sustain party unity in the senatorial district.

The occasion was witnessed by top APC chieftains, including the party’s consensus governorship candidate in Ogun State, Senator Olamilekan Adeola, and other senior stakeholders across Ogun East.

The event had in attendance former deputy governors, Yetunde Onanuga, Segun Adesegun, and Gbenga Kaka; Ogun State APC Chairman, Chief Yemi Sanusi; Deputy Chairman, Chief James Dina; Chairman of Ogun East Senatorial District, Senator Lekan Mustapha; and Chairman of APC in Ogun East Zone, Dr. Adeleke Ogundoyin.

While presenting Abiodun to leaders and stakeholders of the zone, Adesegun said party members across the district had unanimously endorsed the governor as the APC consensus candidate for Ogun East Senatorial District.

Mustapha corroborated, saying the adoption of Abiodun is a collective decision of the people of the district to ensure effective and quality representation at the National Assembly.

Daniel, however, said he had reached a point of no return in his bid to return to the National Assembly as senator for Ogun East, declaring that he is ready to face other Ogun East senatorial aspirants in a primary to elect the APC candidate for the senatorial district.

Daniel’s programme was attended by APC leaders, members, and residents of Ijebu Ode, some of whom benefitted from his economic empowerment items, like sewing machines, fertiliser, farm implements, and freezers.

The senator, who had obtained the nomination form for Ogun East Senatorial primary election, had been screened and cleared by the APC Screening Committee.

He said in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act, the power to choose the party’s candidate rested with all card carrying members of APC.

Daniel, who highlighted some of the development projects he facilitated in Ijebuland, both as governor and while in the senate, said Ogun East had a lot to still benefit from his interventions if re-elected.

He enjoined members of the party to go to their different wards on the day of the primary election and vote for who they wanted as the candidate of APC for the Ogun senate seat.