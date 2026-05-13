Bayelsa Guber Hopeful, Says State’s Future Hinges on Skilled, Youthful Leaders

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa





A governorship hopeful in Bayelsa State representing the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Dr Domor Mienye, has called on the people of Bayelsa to support credible and youthful candidates from all political parties in the upcoming elections.

Mienye emphasised that the future of Bayelsa hinges on the emergence of a new breed of leaders equipped with the necessary skills, vigour, and genuine dedication to steer the state towards sustainable progress and development.

His remarks came following his endorsement of Mr. Joel Ebiegberi Ileberi as the APGA candidate for the Southern Ijaw Constituency Assembly seat.

He stressed the importance of voters looking beyond party affiliations and identifying candidates who exhibit the vision, integrity, and capability to bring about positive change in their communities.

Mienye underscored the need to shift focus from blind party loyalty towards prioritising competence, credibility, and a sincere commitment to Bayelsa’s advancement.

“We must begin to move away from politics driven purely by party loyalty and focus more on competence, credibility, and genuine commitment to the development of Bayelsa. This election should not simply be about political structures or familiar names. It should be about the future of Bayelsa and the kind of leadership we want to see going forward,” he stated.

While expressing his support for Joel Ileberi as the APGA candidate for Southern Ijaw Constituency IV, Mienye urged Bayelsans to also recognise and back credible young candidates from other parties who genuinely prioritise the welfare of the people.

He emphasised that the upcoming election should not solely revolve around political structures or familiar names but should center on shaping the future of Bayelsa through visionary leadership.

He pointed out that the state’s enduring challenges persist due to entrenched leadership that has failed to bring about significant improvements in the lives of the populace despite holding positions of authority for extended periods.

The politician called on voters to make informed and bold choices, emphasising the need for a new wave of leadership that can drive meaningful development in Bayelsa.

Mienye highlighted the importance of integrating younger voices into governance, citing untapped potential in Bayelsa’s agriculture, entrepreneurship, tourism, and blue economy sectors.

He urged voters, especially the youth, to actively engage in the democratic process and throw their support behind candidates with practical solutions and a clear roadmap for development.

Mienye emphasised the necessity for voters to scrutinize candidates based on competence, accountability, and track record, stressing that elections should be about propelling Bayelsa forward and creating opportunities for future generations.