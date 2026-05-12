WHO, EU Partner Nigeria on N6,791bn Disease Outbreak Preparedness Initiative

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





The federal government, World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Union on Monday took a major step towards strengthening the capacity of Nigeria’s healthcare delivery system to deal with disease outbreaks, with the launch of a collaborative initiative targeting public health institutions.

Under the initiative, the EU Support to Public Health Institutes in Nigeria (EU SPIN) will be implemented by the World Health Organization (WHO), in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, over a four-year period.

The €4.2 million (N6, 791 billion) programme funded by the European Union, is aimed at helping to strengthen core functions of selected public health institutes to detect outbreaks earlier, share information faster, and reduce the negative impact of poor health outcomes nationwide.

Speaking at the projects formal unveiling in Abuja, the WHO Country Director in Nigeria, Dr Pavel Ursu, said the country faces a double burden of repeated disease outbreaks alongside a growing number of people living with long term conditions such as hypertension and diabetes.

“As the pressures rise, so do the expectations on health institutions to respond faster across multiple levels.

“Noncommunicable diseases are rising and now account for 27% of deaths in Nigeria, whilst Malaria contributes 30 percent of global malaria deaths and recurrent outbreaks, like cholera, diphtheria, Lassa fever, meningitis, Mpox, remain a major cause of illness and death (WHO),” he said.

He further said: “By improving coordination, skills, and digital tools, the project will help protect lives and keep communities healthier.”

“By 2028, the programme aims to have contributed to Nigeria having more efficient inter-institutional coordination, clearer roles, and more reliable public health data across federal, state, and local levels. Progress will be tracked through agreed national monitoring systems, with regular review points involving government and partners.

“To effectively fix gaps that slow outbreak response. EU SPIN contribution will improve how public health institutes work together and share responsibilities,” Ursu said.

According to him, the programme plans to train leaders and frontline staff involved in prevention and response and support systems that share data in real time, so that decisions are based on timely information.

He also said that it will link public health work to primary health care and communities and build digital skills for the public health workforce, with a target of 75 percent trained staff.

Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Salako who presided over the launch of the initiative,

He said: “This initiative is designed to strengthen our health institutions, and it is truly a welcome development. It will improve the well being of Nigerians, especially our vulnerable populations.

“We appreciate the European Union and the World Health Organization for their support, which aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda. Our commitment to equitable healthcare and prosperity for all remains unwavering.”

In his remarks, European Union Ambassador to Nigeria Gautier Mignon, said: “Through EU SPIN, the European Union is investing in strong, digitally enabled public health institutions in Nigeria. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to health security and sustainable systems strengthening.

“Following the launch, public health workers at all levels will benefit from clearer coordination, better tools, and improved skills. Over time, this will support better health outcomes for Nigerians, particularly women, children, the elderly, persons with disabilities, internally displaced persons and vulnerable populations”.

Speaking on behalf of Civil Society organizations, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Wellbeing Foundation Africa, Toyin Saraki said that CSOs serve to bridge the distance between national policy commitments.

“We amplify voices excluded from formal governance. The Wellbeing Foundation Africa holds Special Consultative Status with the structures. We hold institutions accountable to the communities they exist to serve – United Nations Economic and Social Council

“What matters is what we do with that access: maintain our advocacy for the multilateral architecture where essential public health functions are defined”.