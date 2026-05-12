Jigawa ADC Chieftain Dies in Kidnapper’s Den After Paying Ransom

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Dutse





A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Jigawa State, Alhaji Abba Anas Adamu, has died in the den of bandits after paying ransom.

Adamu, a former member of the House of Representatives for Birniwa/Guri/Kirikasamma from 2007 to 2011, was abducted along a highway in Kaduna State.

He was kidnapped at Jere alongside his friend, Alhaji Ali Tukur Gantsa, while they were traveling to Abuja for a political engagement.

The abductors reportedly took the victims to a nearby bush and initially demanded a ransom of N200 million. After negotiations, the amount was reduced to N50 million.

Sources said Adamu died in captivity, while Gantsa was released after the ransom was paid.

The incident has thrown Jigawa State into mourning, with many residents describing Adamu as a grassroots politician known for his humility and integrity.

Family sources said Adamu, who suffered from asthma and hypertension, was without his medication during the period of captivity, worsening his condition amid the trauma of the ordeal.

An insider said Adamu’s son and driver delivered the ransom to the kidnappers, who later released Gantsa and showed the deceased politician’s corpse to his son

The body of late Abba Anas was released to his family for burial.