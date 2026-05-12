FG Waives UTME for Candidates with Four Credits Seeking Admission into Colleges of Education

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja





The federal government has announced that candidates seeking admission into Colleges of Education for the Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) programme will no longer be required to sit for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The Minister of Education, Maruf Tunji Alausa, made the announcement on Monday at the 2026 Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board in Abuja.

Under the new policy, candidates with a minimum of four credit passes in relevant subjects can apply directly to Colleges of Education.

However, they must still register with JAMB, and their credentials will be screened, verified and processed through the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) before admission letters are issued.

Dr. Alausa said the policy, which takes effect from the next admission cycle, is aimed at expanding access to teacher education and addressing the persistent challenge of out-of-school adolescents.

The minister explained that the exemption would also apply to candidates seeking admission into National Diploma programmes in non-technology agricultural and agriculture-related courses.

According to him, the move is designed to ease pressure on the UTME while encouraging greater enrolment in teacher education and agriculture, two sectors he described as critical to national development.

Dr. Alausa also reiterated that admissions conducted outside CAPS remain illegal and will not be recognised by the Federal Government.

He warned that institutions that bypass JAMB’s admission platform risk sanctions, including regulatory actions against their leadership. He further announced that the minimum age for admission into tertiary institutions remains 16 years.

The minister commended JAMB for promoting inclusive participation for Persons Living with Disabilities through the waiver of application fees and other support measures.

He also highlighted the federal government’s push for computer-based testing, digital literacy, and the integration of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies into tertiary curricula to better prepare graduates for the modern economy.