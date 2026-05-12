Darma: FG Committed to Right Environment for Housing Investment

Minister for Housing and Urban Development, Muttaqha Darma, has restated the commitment of the federal government to creating the right environment for housing investment to thrive.

The minister spoke on the back of the upcoming Renewed Hope Housing Summit, during his meeting with the Chief Executive of Shelter Advisory Services, Dr. Olayemi Sodimu, the Summit convener, who visited to give him an update on the arrangements for the summit.

The minister described housing as more than shelter, and pointed out that it is a foundation for economic growth, job creation, and national development.

“That is why, under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we are strengthening Public-Private Partnerships to unlock investment, scale delivery, and expand access to affordable homes”, he explained.

Earlier, the convener of the summit, Sodimu, told the minister that the summit essentially seeks to move the housing conversation beyond strategy into sustained delivery, translating policy clarity into investable projects and measurable impact for Nigerian cities and communities.

” The Summit recognises Public–Private Partnerships (PPPs) as the most viable pathway for mobilising long-term finance, aligning public land and infrastructure with private sector expertise, and delivering housing at the scale Nigeria urgently requires,” he explained.