10 Power Plants Generate 81% of Nigeria’s Electricity as Grid Struggles Persist

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Nigeria’s electricity generation crisis deepened in April 2026 as only 10 power plants out of the country’s 28 accounted for 81 per cent of the country’s total electricity output, while overall plant availability remained weak and national grid stability continued to operate outside regulatory limits.

Data released by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) in its latest operational performance factsheet showed that just 4,286 Megawatts (MW) of the nation’s 13,625MW installed generation capacity was available for dispatch during the month, translating to a plant availability factor of only 31 per cent.

The figures indicated that about 69 per cent of installed generation capacity across the country’s grid-connected power plants remained unavailable or idle during the period under review.

Despite the low available capacity, the sector recorded an average hourly generation of 4,048 megawatt-hours per hour (MWh/h), representing a load factor of 94 per cent, suggesting that nearly all available generation was utilised once online.

The report further showed that the grid operated outside prescribed voltage and frequency limits during the month, highlighting persistent fragility in the national transmission system.

According to the commission, the average lower grid voltage fell to 302.60 kilovolts (kV), below the acceptable minimum threshold of 313.50kV, while the average upper grid voltage rose to 353.40kV, exceeding the prescribed upper limit of 346.50kV.

Similarly, frequency stability remained outside operational standards as the average lower grid frequency dropped to 49.20 hertz (Hz), below the minimum allowable limit of 49.75Hz, while the average upper frequency reached 50.76Hz, higher than the maximum threshold of 50.25Hz.

Industry experts have repeatedly linked such voltage and frequency fluctuations to recurring grid disturbances, system collapses and damage to industrial and household electrical equipment.

Among the country’s generation companies, Egbin Power Plant remained the largest contributor to national output during the month. The plant recorded an average available capacity of 557MW out of its 1,320MW installed capacity, representing a plant availability factor of 42 per cent. However, it achieved a strong load factor of 93 per cent with an average hourly generation of 520MWh/h.

Besides, Kainji Hydro Power Station emerged as one of the best-performing facilities in terms of operational efficiency. Out of its installed capacity of 760MW, the plant made 473MW available for dispatch, translating to an availability factor of 62 per cent, while recording a 97 per cent load factor and generating 460MWh/h.

Jebba Hydro also posted relatively strong performance with 393MW available from its 578MW installed capacity, equivalent to 68 per cent availability, and a 95 per cent load factor, generating 376MWh/h.

Ihovbor-2 stood out as the best-performing plant in terms of availability, posting 100 per cent availability with 459MW available out of 461MW installed capacity. The plant also recorded a 93 per cent load factor and generated 426MWh/h during the period.

In the same vein, Zungeru Hydro, one of Nigeria’s newest hydroelectric plants, recorded 298MW available capacity from its 700MW installed capacity, representing 43 per cent availability. Nevertheless, it achieved one of the highest utilisation rates with a 99 per cent load factor and generation of 294MWh/h.

Delta Power Plant posted 295MW available capacity from 900MW installed capacity, indicating just 33 per cent availability, although it achieved a 94 per cent load factor and generated 276MWh/h. Afam-2 achieved a perfect 100 per cent load factor with 269MWh/h generation, despite recording only 41 per cent availability, equivalent to 267MW from its 650MW installed capacity.

Similarly, Odukpani recorded a high load factor of 98 per cent but had only 130MW available out of its installed 625MW capacity, representing 21 per cent availability, while Shiroro Hydro posted 50 per cent availability with 300MW available from its 600MW installed capacity and generated 286MWh/h at a 95 per cent load factor.

Okpai Power Plant recorded 277MW available from its 480MW installed capacity, representing 58 per cent availability, while generating 246MWh/h at an 89 per cent load factor.

Beyond the top-performing stations, several major power plants, especially those powered by gas, remained significantly underutilised or almost completely idle.

Olorunsogo-2, with an installed capacity of 750MW, had only 33MW available, equivalent to 4 per cent availability, although the little capacity available was substantially utilised with a 97 per cent load factor. Also, Afam-1 recorded only 8 per cent availability, with 60MW available out of 726MW installed capacity.

Sapele Steam Plant was among the worst-performing facilities in the country, posting only one per cent availability as just 5MW was available from its 720MW installed capacity. The plant recorded zero generation and zero load factor during the month.

Alaoji Power Plant, with installed capacity of 500MW, recorded no available capacity and generated no electricity throughout the month. Ibom Power and Rivers IPP also posted zero available capacity and zero generation, while Geregu-1 performed poorly with just 7MW available from 435MW installed capacity, equivalent to 2 per cent availability.

In contrast, some smaller plants posted relatively better operational performance. Ikeja-2 Power Plant achieved 100 per cent availability with its entire 110MW capacity available and generated 105MWh/h at a 96 per cent load factor. Dadin-Kowa Hydro also recorded 43 per cent availability and a 95 per cent load factor.

The latest figures from NERC underscored the structural weakness of Nigeria’s electricity sector, where a handful of operational plants continue to carry the burden of national power supply amid chronic gas shortages, ageing infrastructure, transmission bottlenecks and liquidity challenges.

Despite repeated reforms and privatisation efforts since 2013, Nigeria continues to struggle with generation constraints, with available electricity supply still far below the country’s estimated demand of over 30,000MW.