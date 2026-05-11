  • Monday, 11th May, 2026

Tinubu Mourns Renowned Medical Doctor, Daniel Olaosebikan

Nigeria | 5 seconds ago

.Says he was an embodiment of compassion, kindness, and integrity

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has mourned renowned medical practitioner and co-founder of Onward Specialist Hospital, Osogbo in Osun State, Dr Daniel Aremu Laosebikan.

The President, in a condolence message issued on Sunday, disclosed that Dr Laosebikan, who passed away on March 29, 2026, dedicated his life to improving access to quality medical care, mentoring younger medical professionals, and serving humanity with uncommon commitment and purpose.

According to Tinubu: “He was a distinguished physician and compassionate humanitarian whose contributions to healthcare delivery in Osun State and beyond left an enduring legacy.

“His devotion to the profession earned him admiration across the medical community and among patients and families whose lives were positively impacted by his expertise and compassion.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, the government, and the people of Osun State.

“As Dr Laosebikan begins his final journey home on June 3, 2026, I pray that God Almighty repose his soul and grant comfort and strength to all who mourn the loss of this embodiment of compassion, kindness, and integrity.”

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