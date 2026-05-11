SERAP Urges President Tinubu to investigate disappearance of N27.9b from USPF

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to immediately order an investigation into the alleged disappearance or diversion of ₦26.9 billion from the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF).

SERAP warned the scandal could worsen Nigeria’s digital divide and deny millions access to basic connectivity.

In a letter dated May 9, 2026, and signed by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, SERAP urged the president to direct the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, as well as the Secretary of the USPF, Yomi Arowosafe, to explain the whereabouts of the funds.

The organisation also asked the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), alongside anti-corruption agencies, to investigate the allegations and prosecute anyone found culpable.

SERAP said the accusations were contained in the 2022 audited report by the Auditor-General of the Federation, published on September 9, 2025.

According to the group, the report exposed several financial irregularities, including unremitted operating surpluses, undocumented expenditures, questionable contract awards, and payments for services allegedly not rendered.

“The USPF is vital to expanding telecommunications access in underserved and rural communities, and any diversion of its funds directly undermines its mandate to bridge the digital divide, support infrastructure development, and promote inclusive connectivity,” the letter stated.

Among the allegations cited by SERAP was the failure of the USPF to remit over ₦13.8 billion in operating surplus between 2016 and 2019.

The Auditor-General reportedly warned that the money may have been diverted and recommended recovery and remittance to the treasury.

The report also allegedly questioned over ₦11.7 million claimed for international training in October 2020 without supporting documents such as invitations, invoices, or certificates of participation.

SERAP noted that the spending was especially suspicious because of travel restrictions during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Other claims included contracts worth ₦2.8 billion allegedly awarded without due approval, ₦8 million paid to a non-existent fund manager, ₦6.4 billion spent on projects not captured in the approved 2020 budget, and over ₦2.8 billion reportedly spent between January and May 2021 without documentation.

SERAP further alleged that the USPF failed to collect and remit over ₦333 million in stamp duties and did not deduct more than ₦144 million in withholding tax from consultant payments. It also cited payments exceeding ₦390 million to consultants for projects allegedly lacking proof of execution.

According to the group, mismanagement of the fund has serious implications for millions of Nigerians, especially residents of rural and underserved areas who depend on the USPF to access telecom infrastructure and internet services.

“Poor access to reliable and affordable internet connectivity directly affects Nigerians’ ability to exercise a range of fundamental human rights, including freedom of expression, access to information, education, and participation in public affairs,” SERAP said.

The organisation warned that lack of accountability could deepen inequality, limit economic opportunities, and further exclude vulnerable communities from essential digital services.

SERAP gave the federal government seven days to act on its demands or risk legal action aimed at compelling the government, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), and the USPF to respond in the public interest.