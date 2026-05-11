Enugu, UK Energy Investors Rally Behind Nigeria Climate Summit in London

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Enugu State Government has joined the growing list of public and private sector participants confirmed for the Nigeria Climate Investment Summit (NCIS) scheduled to hold in London next month.

This is also as major United Kingdom-based energy investors and companies have signalled support for the initiative and expressed readiness to engage on bankable projects and investment-ready opportunities from Nigeria.

In a statement issued by GLOBE Legislators and SOStainability, organisers of the summit, the groups said the increasing interest in the event reflects Nigeria’s rising profile as a destination for green and climate-focused investments.

The summit, designed as a flagship programme of London Climate Action Week, is expected to leverage international financing and multilateral funding for bankable renewable energy and transition projects across states such as Enugu and Lagos.

According to the organisers, recent data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBA) showed that the United Kingdom remained Nigeria’s largest source of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), with about $12.21 billion reportedly attracted between 2023 and 2025 following diplomatic engagements by President Bola Tinubu.

Under Governor Peter Mbah, the statement noted that Enugu State has developed a strong climate governance framework, including the domestication of the national climate change law and implementation of a climate action plan.

The statement added that Enugu was also the first state to domesticate the Electricity Act 2023 and had since commenced the development of electricity generation and distribution infrastructure, alongside the establishment of a Ministry of Environment and Climate Change.

In a correspondence to the organisers, Secretary to the State Government, Chidiebere Onyia, confirmed Enugu’s participation and conveyed the readiness of the state government to engage global investors on emerging energy transition opportunities.

Chief Executive Officer of SOStainability, Oke Epia, commended the state for joining the summit, saying Mbah had continued to demonstrate leadership in governance and climate policy implementation.

“By signing up for NCIS London, Governor Mbah has reaffirmed the remarkable credentials of Enugu State in climate governance as a springboard to attract green finance and donor support for notable projects being delivered for the benefit of the people,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Worshipful Company of Fuellers, a foremost London-based group representing investors in the energy and transportation sectors, also reaffirmed support for the summit during a recent gathering at Grocers’ Hall in London.

Speaking at the event, Master of the Fuellers, Ashutosh Shastri, highlighted the organisation’s role in supporting sustainable energy initiatives across the United Kingdom and partner countries, including Nigeria.

While hosting the CEO of GLOBE Legislators and LCAW Ambassador, Malini Mehra, at its recent Grocers’ Hall gathering, the fuellers highlighted the NCIS as a welcome idea.

Shastri, highlighted the vital role the group continues to play as the principal livery company for the energy sector, representing the entire spectrum and supporting the next generation of sustainable energy projects across the UK and partner countries like Nigeria.

Besides, in her remarks, Mehra described the summit as a timely initiative aimed at leveraging the convergence of global investors and climate diplomats during the London climate event.

She said the summit reflects a broader shift toward financing and implementation of national energy transition strategies and climate commitments across Africa, while leveraging London’s financial and diplomatic institutions to support partnerships on climate action.

“With GLOBE’s headquarters moving to Africa and the focus of the global climate regime now firmly on finance and implementation, we are pivoting our efforts on legislative engagement to support implementation of national energy strategies and (Nationally Determined Contribution) NDCs.

“The Nigeria Climate Investment Summit marks this shift towards resourcing plans and strategies taking shape across the continent. We are proud to host this inaugural summit at LCAW 2026, leveraging the unbeatable financial, institutional, trade, and diplomatic assets of the City of London, for a new era of creative and ambitious partnership for climate action, including by bringing together London’s diaspora communities,” she stated.

The summit is expected to bring together senior Nigerian officials, lawmakers, governors, regulators, corporate executives, development finance institutions, investors, and diaspora capital networks to discuss climate finance and energy transition opportunities in Nigeria.

According to the organisers, the summit will provide a platform to showcase Nigeria’s climate policy reforms, investment-ready transition opportunities, and institutional Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) performance before a global audience.

The event will also examine investment opportunities arising from initiatives such as the National Carbon Market Framework, updated NDCs, activation of climate action plans, and reforms under the Electricity Act 2023.

NCIS is being convened GLOBE Legislators, the parliamentary focal point of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC) Parliamentary Group and SOStainability, a global enterprise dedicated to promoting sustainability and responsible climate action.