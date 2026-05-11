Falana Alleges Pattern of Cover-Ups in High-Profile Murder Cases, Demands Prosecution of Powerful Suspects

Wale Igbintade

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), has raised fresh concerns over what he described as a persistent pattern of alleged cover-ups and weak prosecution in murder cases involving politically exposed persons and other highly connected individuals in Nigeria.

In a statement issued on May 10, 2026, under the platform of the Alliance on Surviving COVID-19 and Beyond (ASCAB), Falana called on the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services (DSS), and relevant prosecuting authorities to urgently investigate and prosecute several high-profile murder and violent crime cases he said have either been delayed, weakened, or allegedly shielded from full accountability.

Falana argued that while some progress has been made in isolated cases due to public pressure, many others involving powerful suspects risk being “swept under the carpet” for political reasons.

He cited the April 5, 2018 armed robbery attack in Offa, Kwara State, where 33 people, including nine police officers, were killed during coordinated attacks on banks and a police station.

Although five suspects have been convicted and sentenced to death by the Kwara State High Court in September 2024, with the Court of Appeal affirming the conviction, he noted that further legal controversies have emerged.

He referenced a N2.1 billion civil suit filed by victims’ families against the Kwara State Government, the Attorney-General of the state, former Senate President Bukola Saraki, and former Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed.

The suit is reportedly based on confessional statements attributed to an alleged gang leader who claimed political sponsorship of the attack.

Falana also cited a 2026 criminal charge filed by the state government against Saraki, Ahmed, and others for conspiracy and culpable homicide, urging that all parties allow due process to run its course without political interference.

The statement also revisited the 2019 abduction of lecturer and social commentator Abubakar Idris Dadiyata, who was reportedly seized from his Kaduna residence by masked men.

Falana referenced conflicting political claims surrounding the case, including denials and counter-accusations involving former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai and former Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

He further highlighted allegations that Dadiyata may have been tortured and killed in police custody, calling for urgent and transparent investigation by security agencies into what he described as a possible case of enforced disappearance and extrajudicial killing.

Falana also drew attention to violence in Ajiran community, Lagos State, where Ahmed Tajudeen Akanbi was declared wanted over alleged killings linked to land disputes.

He noted that the suspect was arrested by INTERPOL in Benin Republic and handed over to Nigerian authorities, urging swift prosecution for murder and related offences.

In another case, Falana alleged that Chief Lukman Ojora Arounfale died after sustaining injuries from a violent confrontation at the Alaafin of Oyo’s palace in April 2025.

He claimed the traditional leader and his entourage were assaulted by palace agents following a disagreement and later detained and compelled to sign an apology before being released, after which he died from his injuries.

The statement also referenced the August 27, 2025 killing of six traders at Owode-Onirin spare parts market in Lagos during a land dispute.

Four policemen allegedly involved were released after the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions concluded they acted in self-defence.

Falana questioned the decision, citing available ballistic and post-mortem evidence and calling for a review of the legal advice.

He further highlighted the April 2026 shooting of 28-year-old Mene Ogidi in Effurun, Delta State, allegedly by Assistant Superintendent of Police Nuhu Usman, who was seen in a viral video shooting a handcuffed suspect.

While noting that the officer has been dismissed and arrested, Falana called for the case to be prosecuted at the state level for swift trial.

Across all cases, Falana warned of what he described as a deepening crisis of accountability in Nigeria’s criminal justice system, alleging political interference, prosecutorial compromise, and institutional shielding of suspects.

He urged security agencies and prosecuting authorities to ensure that all cases are diligently investigated and prosecuted, regardless of the social or political status of those involved, stressing that justice must not be selective.