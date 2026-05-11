LSSTF Launches Intelligence Unit, Unveils Dedicated Security Tips Lines for Lagos Residents

Bennett Oghifo

The Lagos State Security Trust Fund has launched a new Intelligence Unit and unveiled dedicated messaging-only security tip lines aimed at strengthening intelligence gathering and improving collaboration between residents and security agencies across the state.

At the unveiling event held at the LSSTF headquarters in Alausa, Ikeja, the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the agency, Ayodele Ogunsan, announced the introduction of two dedicated security tip lines — 0911 019 5555 and 0916 201 1179 — through which Lagosians can send videos, photographs, voice notes and other evidence relating to security concerns within their communities.

Ogunsan described the initiative as a strategic intervention designed to deepen intelligence-led policing and strengthen the state’s security architecture through active citizen participation.

According to him, intelligence gathering has become increasingly critical in a rapidly expanding megacity such as Lagos, where modern policing now depends not only on the physical presence of law enforcement officers but also on timely and credible information from members of the public.

He noted that advancements in technology, including CCTV systems, mobile phones and wearable devices, have transformed the nature of intelligence gathering, making it easier for residents to contribute to security efforts from within their communities.

“Today marks a significant step forward in our collective commitment to safeguarding lives and property across Lagos State,” Ogunsan stated during the press conference.

“The Lagos State Security Trust Fund is establishing an Intelligence Unit dedicated to receiving security-related information from members of the public and ensuring its timely transmission to relevant security agencies.”

He explained the newly introduced platform was structured to encourage the flow of actionable intelligence while maintaining confidentiality and professionalism in handling information supplied by residents.

Ogunsan stressed the initiative was created to complement the efforts of security agencies by bridging communication gaps between residents and law enforcement institutions.

“Security is a shared responsibility. While our security agencies continue to work tirelessly to maintain peace and order, the role of citizens in providing credible information cannot be overstated,” he said.

He further explained the dedicated lines are strictly messaging platforms and not conventional emergency response numbers.

According to him, residents are expected to send video clips, photographs and audio evidence that can assist security agencies in intelligence gathering, analysis and strategic planning.

“It is a no-call number. It’s just video messages and pictures to serve as evidence. When we get the information, we filter them and send them to the appropriate agencies for immediate action,” he said.

Ogunsan clarified the initiative was not designed to duplicate the responsibilities of existing security agencies or the state’s Command and Control Centre, but to serve as an intervention mechanism that would support ongoing security operations.

“We are not trying to take the job of Command-and-Control Centre or other agencies. It is a support system from us as an interventionist agency,” he explained.

He added the Intelligence Unit would leverage technology and citizen participation to improve situational awareness and enable more informed decision-making by relevant authorities.

The LSSTF boss, however, warned against the misuse of the platform through the submission of false or fabricated information, noting that such actions could undermine security operations and attract sanctions.

“It is critical to emphasize that the effectiveness of this initiative depends largely on the quality and integrity of the information received,” he said.

“We strongly urge all users of the platform to ensure that any material submitted is clear, accurate and verifiable.”

He assured Lagos residents that all credible information received through the security tip lines would be treated with the highest level of confidentiality and professionalism, adding that adequate measures had been put in place to protect the identities of informants.

Describing the initiative as a partnership-driven approach to security management, Ogunsan said government, security agencies and residents all had important roles to play in building a safer Lagos.

“This initiative represents a partnership between government, security agencies and the people. Together, we can build a safer, more secure Lagos where vigilance is collective and response is strategic and effective,” he stated.

With the launch of the Intelligence Unit, the LSSTF is expanding its role beyond operational support and positioning itself as a major driver of intelligence-led security coordination in Lagos State.

Among dignitaries present at the event were Director of Administration, LSSTF, Adegbola Lewis; Executive Assistant, LSSTF, Adaobi Nwankwo; and Head of LSSTF Monitoring Team 1, Samson Israel Adeniran.