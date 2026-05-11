FG, UNDP to Validate Regional Development Policy

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Ministry of Regional Development and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) will be convening a Nationwide Zonal Validation Workshops on Nigeria’s Regional Development Policy.

A joint statement signed by Head, Information and Public Relations at the ministry Sani Datti and UNDP’s Public Engagement, Outreach & Partnerships Lead, Ms. Christabel Chanda Ginsberg, said they will commence a series of Zonal Technical Validation Workshops across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones on Monday, 11 May 2026, to refine the draft National Regional Development Policy (NRDP) 2026–2030.

They said workshops represent the final nationwide consultation phase, bringing together stakeholders from federal and state governments, Regional Development Commissions, local government authorities, civil society, the private sector, academia, and traditional institutions.

“The NRDP provides a comprehensive framework for addressing regional disparities, unlocking economic potential, and promoting inclusive and balanced national development.

“Developed with technical support from UNDP, the policy aligns with national priorities and international frameworks, including the Medium-Term National Development Plan (MTNDP), the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and the African Union Agenda 2063,” the statement said.

Speaking on the NRDP, the Minister of Regional Development, Engr. Abubakar Momoh emphasised the policy’s strategic importance as a unifying national framework.

“This policy provides the guiding framework for regional development in Nigeria. Each Development Commission is expected to derive its master plan and operational agenda from it, in line with the ministry’s mandate to coordinate regional development efforts. Stakeholders must now engage it critically to ensure it is robust, inclusive, and implementation-ready,” he said.

“Through its technical partnership, UNDP supported the ministry in strengthening the policy’s design, ensuring methodological rigour, and integrating global best practices in regional development planning, governance, and implementation”.

Also speaking, UNDP Nigeria Resident Representative, Ms. Elsie G. Attafuah, stated that, “The National Regional Development Policy signals a decisive shift – one that takes a people-centric and inclusive approach. At UNDP, we are proud to stand alongside the Ministry of Regional Development, Regional Development Commissions (RDCs) and state governments in advancing this ambition through our Integrated Smart States Programme (ISSP) approach.

“Through the ISSP, we are supporting a model of development that is balanced, locally driven, and connected – where trade, digital innovation, and sustainable energy converge to create jobs. By validating this approach across all six zones, Nigeria is strengthening its sovereign capability to turn regional diversity into a shared national collective advantage.”

“The validation workshops are designed to align governments, build political ownership, and provide evidence-based input on key areas, including growth hubs and corridors, financing pathways, governance arrangements, and cross-cutting priorities such as gender inclusion, climate resilience, digital transformation, and youth development.

The workshops are scheduled for May–June as follows: South East – Enugu, 11th May; South South – Port Harcourt, 13th May; North Central – Lafia, 25th May; South West – Ibadan, 3rd June; North West – Kano, 8th June; North East – Maiduguri, 10th June; National Consolidation & Political Validation – Abuja, 24th June 2026.

Each zonal engagement will produce a formal communiqué and a technical report to inform the national consolidation process.

The zonal consultations will conclude with a National Consolidation and Final Validation Event in Abuja, where inputs from the six geopolitical zones will be combined into a single policy document for submission to the Federal Executive Council for approval.