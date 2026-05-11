Petralon Energy Raises Oil Production on Dawes Island By 2,800 Bpd

Brings DI-3 well onstream under 6 months

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Within six months of achieving first oil on the Dawes Island Field, indigenous operator Petralon Energy has, through its subsidiary Petralon 54, commenced production on its second consecutive well, DI-3.

Production on the well, the company said in a statement, began on March 14, 2026 and has since delivered average additional daily production of approximately 2,800 barrels of oil per day (bopd), bringing the field’s combined production capacity to approximately 4,800 bopd.

DI-3 builds directly on the performance of DI-2, which came onstream on October 18, 2025, the company stated, adding that together, the two wells represent a sustained, back-to-back drilling programme on a field that was non-producing at the time of Petralon’s acquisition in 2021.

The company said it has to date exported over 350,000 barrels of oil from the field via the Bonny Oil and Gas Terminal, which lies about 30km from the field. The DI-3 well was delivered with zero lost-time incidents, consistent with the company’s commitment to world-class health, safety and environmental standards across its operations.

Dawes Island is located approximately 15km from Port Harcourt in the Eastern Niger Delta, covers roughly 46 km² and holds an estimated 17.6 million barrels of recoverable oil. Petralon 54 holds a 100 per cent working interest in the field, acquired in 2021.

“Our success at Dawes Island was built on the conviction that Nigerians could acquire, develop, and operate world-class energy assets. That conviction once required courage, today, it stands on proof.

The easy thing after DI-2 would have been to pause, but the determination and resilience of every single member of the Petralon team drove us forward, and DI-3 is the result of that effort. Progress like this is only possible through the strong collaboration we have built with our host communities, our regulator, and our partners. This is only the beginning of what Dawes Island can deliver,” said the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Petralon Energy, Ahonsi Unuigbe.

The commencement of DI-3 production, the firm said, marks another step in Petralon Energy’s phased development of Dawes Island, as the company continues to grow production, strengthen its position as a leading indigenous operator in Nigeria’s upstream sector, and advance its longer-term ambition for the field.

Petralon Energy, operating through its subsidiary Petralon 54, holds a 100 per cent working interest in the Dawes Island Field in the Eastern Niger Delta. The Company also indirectly holds a 4.24 per cent equity interest in Meren Energy, a Canadian listed oil and gas company with production and development assets in deepwater