Food Security: FG Undertakes Livestock Baseline Study to Harness Sector Potential, Others

James Emejo in Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Livestock Development has announced the commencement of a nationwide baseline study to establish a credible, evidence-based foundation for its Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) framework, and to support data-driven growth across the livestock sector.

The Baseline Study, which spans 67 result indicators, is designed to assess the current status of the sector, enable systematic tracking of performance over time, and provide a sound basis for policy formulation, planning, and investment decision-making.

The initiative aligns with the ministry’s broader commitment to transparency, accountability, and results-oriented governance within the national development agenda.

Field engagements for the study were conducted between April 20 and 24, 2026, using a rigorous mixed-methods approach that integrates secondary data reviews, Focus Group Discussions (FGDs), and Key Informant Interviews (KIIs) that ensures both quantitative precision and qualitative depth.

Recognising the livestock sector as an interconnected system, the ministry has adopted a value chain approach, including cattle (beef and dairy), poultry (broilers, layers, and hatcheries), small ruminants (sheep and goats), piggery, micro livestock, feed and fodder systems, and essential services such as veterinary care, logistics, and market infrastructure, to ensure holistic coverage.

Also, to ensure inclusivity and equal representation, field activities were conducted across six selected states to capture Nigeria’s geographic and production diversity.

Stakeholders engaged in the study were drawn from across the livestock value chain, including producers, pastoralists, ranch operators, processors, aggregators, traders, marketers, input suppliers, service providers, and relevant government and regulatory institutions.

Their participation provides a balanced perspective that reflects the realities of the sector.

Focus group discussions also provided direct insights into production challenges, market dynamics, and key performance drivers, while key informant interviews brought in perspectives from senior government officials, technical experts, and private sector stakeholders with strong institutional experience.

According to a statement, issued by Deputy Director, Information and Public Relations, Ministry of Livestock, Henrietta Okokon, the outcome of the Baseline Study is expected to be made public in the coming weeks, and will provide a critical benchmark for measuring progress, informing targeted interventions, and strengthening coordination across the livestock ecosystem.

It is further expected to play a central role in advancing food security, economic diversification, and sustainable livelihoods in the country.