Alleged PIA Funds Mismanagement: Esit Eket Traditional Rulers, Stakeholders Threaten Anti-Graft Probe, Give 7-Day Ultimatum

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Tension is mounting in Esit Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State as stakeholders, traditional rulers and community leaders have issued a seven-day ultimatum to the leadership of the Esit Eket Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) Trust to publicly present accounts and expenditures of funds received under its administration or face petitions to anti-graft agencies.

The resolution was reached through a unanimous voice vote during an enlarged stakeholders’ meeting held at the residence of the Paramount Ruler in Akpautong, Esit Eket Local Government Area at the weekend.

The meeting, attended by traditional rulers, political leaders, village heads and stakeholders across the three zones of Esit Eket, Zones A, B and C, centered on growing concerns over alleged lack of transparency, accountability and community consultation in the management of PIA funds since 2021.

Speaking at the large gathering, the Paramount Ruler of Esit Eket, His Royal Majesty, Edidem Ubong Peter Assam II, said the demand for accountability was not intended to witch-hunt anyone but to protect community resources.

According to the monarch, those appointed to represent the community under the PIA structure had failed to render accounts despite repeated invitations from traditional authorities.

“Our children were given opportunity to serve our community since 2021 in the PIA and their tenure had long expired. We asked them to come and render account. It was not an act to witch-hunt anyone,” he said.

He further alleged that instead of responding to calls for accountability, some of the representatives allegedly sponsored attacks and insults against traditional rulers on the social media.

“We had asked the donor company to come and present to us funds given to the Esit Eket Trust, but those we sent to represent us as Board of Trustee Members stopped the company from rendering account. We now mandate them (BOT members) to come and render account,” the monarch added.

Former member of the National Assembly, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, lamented what he described as visible underdevelopment in Esit Eket despite huge financial inflows accruing to the area under the Petroleum Industry Act.

He cited epileptic electricity supply, absence of banking infrastructure and poor development indices as signs that the community had not benefitted meaningfully from the proceeds.

“Whatsoever anyone is, it is as a community effort and we must account for what we are as a result of the community,” Eyiboh said.

He condemned what he described as insults directed at the Paramount Ruler and traditional rulers for demanding accountability, insisting that stakeholders were fully aligned with the traditional institution’s position.

Also speaking, former Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Hon. Bassey Essien, warned against allowing individuals to allegedly hijack community resources meant for development.

“We must not allow thieves to steal what God has given us, which is the proceeds of PIA,” he declared.

Essien maintained that the tenure of the current leadership had expired and stressed that beneficiaries of the PIA framework owed the community full accountability.

“For every responsibility, there is accountability. If you can’t manage public funds, say so,” he stated.

The former Speaker also alleged irregularities in scholarship and grant disbursements under the Trust, claiming that grants meant for qualified students were diverted.

On her part, immediate past Commissioner for Women Affairs in Akwa Ibom State, Dr. Ini Adiakpan, urged stakeholders not to remain silent over alleged wrongdoing.

“People must be accountable for the resources of the community. I am interested in what they did with the PIA funds. They should come and tell us in public; we want to know,” she said.

A prominent community leader, Chief E. J. Unyongmkpo, also called on anyone allegedly holding community funds to return them for the development of Esit Eket.

Highlight of the meeting was the unanimous adoption of a resolution demanding that the current leadership of the Esit Eket PIA Trust publicly present detailed accounts and expenditures within seven days or face legal and anti-corruption actions.

Meanwhile, a communique issued after an enlarged meeting of Esit Eket traditional rulers had earlier raised alarm over what the monarchs described as the refusal of some PIA representatives to account for funds and projects linked to host community development.

The traditional rulers alleged that despite repeated demands and formal resolutions communicated to Seplat Energy, the affected officials ignored calls to appear before the community and render stewardship of resources managed on behalf of Esit Eket people.

The communique specifically mentioned Sir Bassey Dan Abia Jnr, Engr. Imaobong Inyang, Engr. Emmanuel Akpaekong and Unwana Evans as representatives accused of sidelining community interests while allegedly failing to provide details of financial inflows, projects and expenditures tied to the Petroleum Industry Act framework.

Among resolutions reached at the meeting were demands for an independent audit of all PIA-related activities and finances from 2021 to 2025, suspension of further payments to the current structure pending the outcome of the audit, and the replacement of the representatives in line with provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act.

The traditional rulers also directed that the resolutions be formally communicated to Seplat Energy and other relevant companies for immediate compliance, but stakeholders at weekend meeting alleged that the communique was ignored, prompting the fresh seven-day ultimatum and threat of anti-graft petitions.