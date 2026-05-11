Aviation Union Decries Jet Fuel Crisis, Says Supply Shortfall Pushing Industry to Breaking Point

Chinedu Eze and Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

Fresh concerns have emerged over the growing impact of Nigeria’s Jet A1 aviation fuel shortages with the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) raising alarm over aviation fuel crisis and said the shortfall in supply is pushing the industry to breaking point.

It alleged the supply shortfall of the product is forcing operators to engage in dangerous operational compromises and called for urgent intervention by concerned authorities.

The union in a statement signed by its president, Captain Bunmi Gindeh, warned the crisis now poses a direct threat to flight safety and the structural survival of Nigeria’s aviation industry.

NAAPE insisted the shortage has evolved beyond a simple logistics issue into a critical emergency that jeopardizes both operational standards and the sector’s long-term viability.

According to the union, the consequence of the jet fuel crisis is the escalating risk of crew fatigue; as flight schedules collapse, pilots and engineers are frequently pushed beyond planned duty parameters.

The union emphasized that operating under such physical and cognitive strain erodes the situational awareness critical for managing complex flight environments, effectively placing passengers at measurable risk.

NAAPE stressed the crisis is also dismantling the industry’s economic foundations with aircraft grounded and revenue streams frozen, as airline operators are facing severe financial haemorrhage.

This instability, the statement noted, has already begun to impact the workforce through delayed salaries and deteriorating welfare, creating a distracted environment that further compromises safety protocols.

The union also pointed out that some parts of the country is being underserved because some airlines have withdrawn their services due to the crisis.

It recalled the recent route reductions by carriers like Rano Air as a precursor to a wider industry collapse.

The association warned that without immediate intervention, the sector faces a wave of route suspensions, potential airline closures, and mass job losses, insisting that such a contraction would ripple through the national economy, stifling trade and tourism.

Therefore, it called for “decisive and immediate action,” and urged the federal government and regulatory bodies, including the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), to treat the fuel supply chain as a matter of urgent national priority.

The association emphasised that the long-term viability of Nigerian aviation is now contingent on resolving the fuel impasse before the current operational strain leads to an irreversible catastrophe.

Within commercial aviation globally, fatigue management remains a major safety priority. Industry regulators and operators typically maintain strict duty time limitations for pilots and technical personnel because prolonged work cycles can impair judgement, communication, and emergency response capacity during flight operations.

Analysts say the latest warning from NAAPE draws attention to an often overlooked consequence of aviation fuel instability. While passengers experience delays and cancellations directly, prolonged operational uncertainty can also create hidden pressure on crew scheduling, aircraft turnaround times, and maintenance planning.

The union also warned that the economic effects of the crisis are beginning to ripple through airline operations and staff welfare systems.