  • Monday, 11th May, 2026

Kogi Finance CommissionerFelicitates Ebonyi Counterpart, Leonard Uguru

Nigeria | 4 hours ago

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Kogi State Commissioner for Finance, Budget and planning, Asiwaju Ashiru, has felicitated  the  Commissioner for Finance, Ebonyi State, Professor Leonard Uguru,  on his golden jubilee birthday.

This was contained in a congratulatory message, signed by  Ashiru , and copy of which was made available to THISDAY  in Lokoja yesterday.

In the message to his Ebonyi State counterpart, Ashiru said: “Your life of service, wisdom, and commitment to national development continues to inspire many across the country. Your invaluable contributions to the Forum and the growth of Ebonyi State remain deeply appreciated and commendable.

“As you celebrate this remarkable milestone, may Almighty God bless you with continued good health, divine wisdom, peace, strength, and greater accomplishments in the years ahead. May this new chapter bring abundant joy, fulfilment, and lasting prosperity.

“Congratulations once again, Sir,  on your Golden Jubilee celebration. Wishing you many more fruitful  and impactful years in service to humanity.”

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