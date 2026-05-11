Guinness Posts N10.39bn Profit, Declares N4.38bn Interim Dividend

Sunday Ehigiator

Guinness Nigeria Plc has reported a profit after tax of N10.39 billion for the start of the 2026 financial year, as the brewer sustained strong operational performance despite prevailing macroeconomic pressures.

Consequently, the company also declared an interim dividend of N2.00 per share, amounting to a total payout of about N4.38 billion to shareholders.

Its revenue rose by four per cent year-on-year to N122.77 billion, while earnings per share improved alongside a significant decline in net finance costs, reflecting tighter cost management and improved capital efficiency.

Speaking on the performance during an interview with journalists, the Managing Director/CEO of Guinness Nigeria Plc, Girish Sharma, attributed the strong showing to operational efficiency, localised decision-making, and expanded market reach.

He said, “We grew distribution, we’ve become far more efficient today, and we were able to make our people more agile because we brought decision-making down to Nigeria. The past year has been a year of reset, but expecting 144 per cent revenue growth might not be what we should be looking at. However, I don’t see why we’d not be growing by double digits at the very least.”

According to Sharma, the company spent the past year implementing a strategic reset built around four key pillars, including culture, operational excellence, innovation, and financial performance.

He added, “From a strategy perspective, I spent the first 100 days drawing the blueprint. At the end of it, we actually broke the strategy into four pillars. First was culture; we needed to make people feel more empowered, more than anything else. Second was operational excellence by localising what we do; we wanted to achieve more efficiency with this.”

He further explained that consumer-focused innovation remains central to the company’s growth plans as changing economic realities continue to shape purchasing patterns.