EMT Foundation: Expanding Community Impact with Life-saving Skills

As economic hardship prevents many Nigerians from acquiring university education and vocation training, the Esther Matthew Tonlogha Foundation recently lifted some people out poverty through its skills acquisition programme, writes Yusuf Ebiti

Nigeria is blessed with enormous natural and human resources and has the potential to become a global economic leader. Many Nigerians have noticed the great potential the country has and are also aware that one of the fastest ways to translate those potential into benefits is through good education.



However, economic hardship in Nigeria is creating significant barriers to education and vocational training. Many households are struggling to keep children in school.

This challenge has forced many people to change their plans since they do not have the means of fulfilling them. Many had wanted to get educated and become professionals in their chosen fields.



However, the tough economic environment has made such dreams and aspirations to evaporate. Even those who cannot fund their university education due to poor financial background and are willing acquire vocational skills, still find it difficult.

But some people recently had their hopes restored through the Esther Matthew Tonlogha Foundation (EMT Foundation) in the Niger Delta.



It was a moment of joy, relief and excitement as over 41 students graduated with life-saving and vocational skills when the EMT Foundation its Batch C Skills Acquisition Programme graduation ceremony in Effurun, Delta State.

It is in a move by the foundation aimed at boosting self-reliance and strengthening community resilience.

The beneficiaries were trained in key income-generating areas including fashion design, culinary arts, baking, salon services, as well as makeup and gele styling, skills considered critical for entrepreneurship and job creation at the grassroots level.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, the Founder, EMT Foundation, Mrs. Esther Tonlagha, said the programme was designed to equip women and vulnerable individuals with practical skills that can transform their lives and enable them to contribute meaningfully to society.



She noted that beyond certificates, the initiative provides participants with tools for economic independence and the capacity to respond to emergencies, thereby creating a ripple effect of impact across communities.

In a major boost to the graduates, Tonlagha announced a grant of N1 million to each of the 41 beneficiaries as takeoff capital to support their transition into business and independent practice, a move expected to significantly accelerate the programme’s impact at the grassroots level.



According to her, the foundation’s vision is rooted in the belief that empowering individuals with relevant skills not only improves their personal circumstances but also uplifts families and communities.

“This is not just a celebration of completion, but a recognition of courage, growth and transformation,” she said, urging the graduates to remain committed, resilient and focused as they navigate challenges ahead.



Tonlagha emphasised that the real impact of the training would be measured by how the graduates apply their knowledge, particularly in saving lives, building sustainable livelihoods and supporting others in their communities.

She thanked partners who have supported the empowerment programmes across the Niger Delta region, adding: “Your trust and collaboration continue to drive this mission forward. You are not just supporting a programme, you are shaping lives and creating lasting impact.”



Wife of the speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Mrs. Timiebi Akuna Guwor, highlighted the importance of collaboration between government and private organisations in driving development.

“Government alone cannot achieve national development. Individuals and organisations must take responsibility. You are not just beneficiaries, you are partners in development,” she stated.



Mrs. Guwor added that the state’s MORE Agenda focuses on meaningful development, opportunities for all, realistic reforms, and enhanced peace and security, noting that skill acquisition remains a key strategy in tackling unemployment.

In an address, The Divisional Police Officer of Ogborikoko Police Station Uvwie Local Government Area, Delta State, CSP Omosetemi Agbede-Zuokumor, charged parents to be intentional in raising their children, warning against the dangers of social media exposure and moral decline among youths.

“We must catch them young and guide them on the right path. Let children learn a trade and understand that hard work pays,” she said.



The officer also called on parents to monitor their children’s use of mobile phones and social media, stressing that early exposure to harmful content was contributing to societal challenges.

Observers said programmes such as this are increasingly critical in addressing unemployment and social vulnerability, especially among women and young people, while also strengthening grassroots capacity for emergency response.



Some of the graduates expressed gratitude to the foundation for the opportunity to learn and become self-reliant while some of the trainers commended the participants for their discipline and commitment throughout the programme.

For instance, a beneficiary, Agwanwor Dorin, expressed her excitement at the gesture, saying it will aide her in creating wealth as well as assisting in employment generation in her community.

She commended the EMT Foundation, the teachers and the instructors for their commitment in ensuring that the ordinary citizen is lifted out of poverty.



She said: “This is life changing for me, we were given starter packs to enable us kick start our career. We do not need to worry about funds to start our businesses, everything was made available to us by EMT. EMT, one heart, one community and we love you.

“I am going back to the society to affect lives positively with what I have gotten, I will now be an employer of labour and add to the economic growth of my community. Thank you EMT.”



Also speaking, Ebimienkumo Abigail said the EMT Foundation has contributed greatly to the economic development of not only the graduands, but also their families and their communities.

Ebimienkumo said: “They trained us, not only trained us but have also given us the necessary tools to start off our various businesses. We assure EMT that we will work hard and ensure that we create wealth in our communities and our state.”

The event also featured goodwill messages from facilitators and partners, including representatives from vocational institutes and private organisations that supported the training.



The EMT Foundation reaffirmed its commitment to expanding the initiative, noting that batches A, B, and C have already produced empowered youths contributing to their communities.

The foundation reaffirmed its commitment to providing ongoing mentorship and support to beneficiaries, stressing that the graduation marks the beginning of a broader journey of empowerment and community impact for the participants.

The ceremony ended with a charge to the graduates to start small, remain consistent, and use their skills to build sustainable livelihoods.