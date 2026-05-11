Dabiri-Erewa Urges Diaspora Athletes to Invest in African Youth

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has called on Nigerian athletes living abroad to play more active roles in nurturing young African talents through sports, mentorship and education.

Dabiri-Erewa made the appeal on Monday while receiving Nigerian basketball star, Ejimofor ‘E.J.’ Anosike and his co-founder, Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia, at the headquarters of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission in Abuja during a visit under the auspices of the Meta Africa Sports Foundation.

She commended the foundation for its commitment to empowering young Africans through sports development and mentorship, describing the initiative as a practical demonstration of how Nigerians in the diaspora can contribute meaningfully to youth advancement and human capital development across the continent.

According to her, diaspora professionals and athletes possess the experience, exposure and influence needed to inspire a new generation of African youths to pursue excellence both in sports and academics.

Dabiri-Erewa expressed optimism that the initiative would encourage more Nigerians abroad to return home with programmes and investments capable of transforming lives and creating opportunities for young people.

Speaking during the visit, Anosike described giving back to society as a personal obligation, noting that his journey to professional success was made possible through the support of many people.

“It took a village to raise me to where I am today. This is my own way of giving back to Nigeria and helping young people discover their potential,” he said.

Anosike, regarded as one of the most accomplished players in his league, said the foundation was established to empower African youths through sports, education and life skills development.

He disclosed that over the past five years, the organisation had mentored hundreds of young Africans and donated nearly 3,000 pairs of basketball shoes across the continent, including about 400 pairs distributed in Nigeria.

The basketball star added that more than 10 young Africans supported by the initiative were currently playing basketball in the United States, while the foundation also combines English language training with sports programmes to broaden opportunities for beneficiaries beyond athletics.

Doumbia said the foundation expanded its operations last year with the establishment of an academy in Mali focused on sports training, education, agriculture and entrepreneurship.

Anosike also unveiled plans to organise Under-16 and Under-18 basketball tournaments in Nigeria later this year as part of efforts to discover and groom young talents from the grassroots.

He urged more diaspora athletes and investors to channel resources into Africa’s growing sports sector, stressing that the continent holds enormous untapped potential capable of driving youth empowerment and economic growth