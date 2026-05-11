Adamawa Launches E-Mobility Drive, As Fintiri Unveils Locally Assembled Electric Tricycles

Daji Sani in Yola

Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has launched the state’s E-Mobility Initiative, unveiling electric tricycles assembled in Yola as part of a push to cut transport costs and shift the state towards cleaner energy.

Speaking at the launch on Monday, Fintiri said the event marked “the intersection of vision and reality—where bold ideas meet tangible progress.”

He described the rollout as the start of a journey to redefine energy access, transportation and economic opportunity across the state.

The governor recalled that in March 2025, Adamawa presented its investment potential at an Investor Roundtable convened by the Rural Electrification Agency, adding that the engagement opened the door for partnership talks with A4&T Group.

“It was at that roundtable that we initiated a pivotal engagement with the leadership of A4&T Group,” Fintiri said. “Today, we are proud to say that this was not a mere promise—it was the beginning of a partnership built on trust, vision and execution.”

Following the roundtable, Adamawa signed a comprehensive Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with A4&T Group covering mini-grids, commercial and industrial solar solutions and clean mobility infrastructure.

The agreement targets the state’s challenge of reliable and sustainable energy access.

Fintiri stated that the partnership is already delivering as over 6,000 households in Song, Lamurde, Jada, Fufore, Demsa, Numan, Shelleng, and Hong LGAs have been energized through solar home systems deployed under the agreement.

The newly launched electric tricycles, assembled locally by Sparrow Mobility Ltd, are the latest milestone, as Fintiri commended the company for setting up an assembly plant in Yola and delivering vehicles that have passed rigorous testing.

“Our goal is clear: a gradual but steady transition to a cleaner, more efficient transportation system,” he said, adding that finance institutions are partnering with the company to make the vehicles accessible to individuals and transport operators.

The initiative also includes a network of charging infrastructure and battery swap stations to ensure the system is reliable and sustainable.

The governor said the shift would reduce carbon emissions, lower dependence on fossil fuels, and shield residents from volatile fuel prices.

He urged residents to embrace the initiative, calling it “a movement towards sustainability, prosperity and inclusive development”.

The governor said the partnership aligns with the state’s broader vision of opening up Adamawa to investors and building a more productive economy

Group CEO of A4&T Group, Mr. Ayodeji Ademilua, speaking earlier, said the project reflects what is possible when government and private sector align on development goals, adding that the tricycles unveiled were assembled in Yola just one year after the company’s first visit to the state.

He committed to deepening local content, with a long-term target of sourcing up to 90% of vehicle components within Adamawa and Nigeria.

The company is also expanding solar mini-grids and commercial solar projects across several LGAs.

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