Traditional Institutions, Residents Endorse Return of Ogun Assembly Member, Akingbade

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Traditional institution, community leaders and residents of Afon Community in Imeko Afon Local Government area of Ogun State, yesterday, joined political leaders and other stakeholders in the town to reaffirm their endorsement of a member of Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon Jemili Akingbade as the consensus candidate for Imeko Afon State Constituency ahead of 2027 general elections.

Akingbade, is seeking re-election into the Ogun Assembly on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The stakeholders of the community including heads of more than 750 villages, farmers, commercial motorcycle riders, artisans and other residents converged on the palace of the traditional ruler of Afon, the Obalodi of Afon, Oba Abdulrasheed Adeware and declared their support for the return of Akingbade as the representative of their Isokan Constituency.

The stakeholders said their endorsement of Akingbade, was sequel to his experience and quality representation he had been offering.

According to them, Akingbade, despite representing them in the Assembly, which is located in Abeokuta, the state capital, frequently comes to the town to fraternise with them on a regular basis.

The position of the community was read by the Secretary of Afon Youth Council, Samuel Ogunrinola, who highlighted some benefits that Akingbade’s representation had brought to the constituency at the gathering presided over by the traditional ruler himself.

He said, “We, the traditional institution, community leaders, stakeholders and the entire people of Afon Town and Communities, comprising over 750 villages and settlements across the Imeko-Afon State Constituency, hereby jointly and unanimously endorse the aspiration and candidature of Hon. Jemili Adigun Akingbade for another term as member representing Imeko-Afon State Constituency at the Ogun State House of Assembly.

“What is happening today is not by accident; it is the result of patience, calculation, and strategic positioning. Beyond the naked eyes, the political equation in our local government has been meticulously appraised and x-rated, and we have found out that busy doing things from the backstage is not politically inclined and would not help the situation. Therefore, this is no time for politics of whispers but of speaking loudly and clearly! No more backyard support. No more double standard politics. Those days are gone.

“This position, this day, is made on behalf of our revered traditional institution of Afon Town and Communities, over 270 Baales and Heads of Villages, High Chiefs and community elders, Leaders of youth and women groups, Presidents and executives of clubs and socio-cultural associations, Market leaders, artisans, professionals and political stakeholders, and the peace-loving people of the constituency at large.

“Our endorsement of Hon. Jemili Adigun Akingbade is borne out of conviction, experience, performance and the undeniable realities of his impactful representation over the years.

“It has become necessary to clearly state that the aspiration of Hon. Akingbade to represent the people of Imeko-Afon State Constituency for another term should never be viewed through the narrow prism of unnecessary criticism, political envy or sentiments. Rather, it deserves objective appraisal based on democratic principles, constitutional provisions and his verifiable track record of service.”

The stakeholders also commended Governor Dapo Abiodun for endorsing Senator Solomon Adeola as the consensus candidate of APC ahead of the state’s governorship election.

They also commended President Bola Tinubu for his commitment for the betterment of Nigerian citizens.

We firmly believe that with renewed support and cooperation, Hon. Jemili Adigun Akingbade will deliver even more robust, inclusive and quality representation in the coming term.

“We also seize this opportunity to profoundly appreciate the Executive Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, for his maturity, foresight and meticulous leadership in ensuring the emergence of all candidates through the wisdom of party leaders and stakeholders, especially as you demonstrated in the case of the APC governorship flag bearer from Ogun West through a peaceful consensus arrangement.

“Indeed, Hon. Akingbade has not merely occupied office; he has justified it with visible performance and uncommon dedication to the welfare of the people.

“As leaders and stakeholders of Afon Town and Communities, we therefore make a passionate appeal to all frayed nerves, political actors, opposition voices within the APC, members of other political parties and every interest group within the constituency, to sheath their swords and rally support for continuity, stability and sustained development.

“This is not a time for division or bitterness. It is a time to consolidate on existing gains and allow a tested, trusted and experienced representative to complete the good works he has started for the collective benefit of our people.”

In his response, Akingbade, said he shall extend hands of fellowship to other aspirants and to serve the people with all his vigour for the betterment of the constituency.