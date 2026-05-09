Over 5,000 Benefit from Renaissance JV’s Free Medical Outreach in Rivers Community 

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Over 5,000 residents and indigenes of B-Dere and surrounding communities in Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State have benefited from a 4-day free medical outreach organised by Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited, operator of NNPC/ Renaissance/TotalEnegies/AENR joint venture.

Renaissance in collaboration with Rivers State Ministry of Health and Kolmarg Eyesight Foundation launched the community healthcare outreach with focus on free eye surgeries, cancer screening, dental care, and treatment for chronic ailments.

It revealed that the initiative aimed at delivering healthcare directly to underserved communities.

The Vice President, Relations and Sustainable Development of Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited, Mr. Igo Weli, said the initiative reflects the company’s commitment to improving the quality of life in its host communities.

Weli stressed that It represents Renaissance shared commitment to promoting healthier lives, restoring dignity, and improving the overall quality of life within it’s host communities.

Represented by the General Manager, Health Renaissance, Dr. Akinwumi Fajola, Weli said the programme was designed to take essential healthcare services beyond hospitals and clinics to people in remote communities where medical care is most needed.

“We have designed Health in Motion to take essential healthcare services beyond the walls of hospitals and clinics, delivering care directly to the communities where and when it is most needed,” he stated.

Weli stressed further that poor vision remains one of the most neglected health challenges despite its impact on education, productivity, and quality of life.

“Clear vision influences how children learn, how adults work and earn a living, and how our elders maintain independence and dignity. By addressing vision challenges, we are directly investing in human potential,” he added.

According to him, global statistics show that over 2.2 billion people live with some form of visual impairment, with nearly half of the cases either preventable or treatable.

“Insights from the Health-in-Motion programme support global data, where about 36 per cent of people begin to develop various forms of visual impairments as they advance in age, with about 50 per cent of these being preventable,” he said.

Weli disclosed that Renaissance trained community-based health volunteers known as “Vision Finders” to identify people suffering from visual impairments and connect them to healthcare services.

“This is not just a health intervention. It is an act of empowerment, investing in people, building local capacity, and ensuring that the work which we started together does not end when we leave,” he stated.

The outreach covers eye surgeries, eye screening and consultation, dispensing of reading glasses, dental care services, cancer screening including mammography and cryotherapy, cardiovascular screening, laboratory services, treatment of chronic and minor ailments, deworming, and distribution of insecticide-treated nets.

Weli also linked the initiative to the company’s broader vision for sustainable development and energy security in Nigeria.

Representing the Chief Upstream Investment Officer of NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS), Mr. Seyi Omotowa, Head of Business Services, Nkechi Anaedobe, said the joint venture remained committed to improving the lives of people in host communities.

“Even though we do exploration and production, it’s important for us as companies that we work on the sustainability path of our lives in the host community,” she said.

Anaedobe disclosed that the programme was already on course to exceed its initial target of 5,000 beneficiaries.

“I know we had over 5,000 as our target and we’re on track to not only meet that but to surpass it as well,” she added.

Declaring the programme open, Permanent Secretary of the Rivers State Ministry of Health, Dr. Vincent Wachukwu, urged residents to register under the Rivers State Contributory Health Protection Programme, RVCHPP, to access affordable healthcare services.

“In addition to what Renaissance has done, we have always supported Renaissance and we will continue to support you to succeed,” Wachukwu stated.

The facilitator of the health outreach and Executive Director of Kolmarg Eyesight Foundation, Prof. Olukorede Adenuga, described the programme as a life-changing intervention that had restored sight and hope to thousands across several communities.

“Many who once lived with preventable blindness can now see clearly again. Families burdened by untreated conditions have found relief, and communities have gained renewed confidence in their health and well-being,” Adenuga said.

One of the beneficiaries, Madam Mercy Boopee, recounted how the programme restored her sight after years of blindness.

“I lost my sight and my children were carrying me about, but after the surgery, my two eyes have been restored,” she said emotionally.