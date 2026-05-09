NSCDC Smashes Interstate Car Theft Network, Arrests Syndicate Members Linked to Over 160 Stolen Vehicles

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Operatives of the Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad (CG’SIS) of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps have dismantled a sophisticated interstate car-snatching syndicate allegedly responsible for stealing and trafficking vehicles across several states, arresting multiple suspects and recovering stolen automobiles and dismantled vehicle parts.

The operation, described by security officials as one of the most significant breakthroughs against organised vehicle theft networks in recent months, followed intelligence reports linking the syndicate to coordinated car-snatching activities spanning the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Kaduna, Benue, Kogi and Plateau states.

The crackdown was ordered by the Commandant General of the NSCDC, Ahmed Audi, following what the Corps described as rising concerns over the activities of organised criminal groups targeting motorists and vehicle owners on interstate routes.

According to a statement issued by the NSCDC National Headquarters in Abuja yesterday, operatives of the CG’SIS acted on credible intelligence provided by informants and launched a coordinated operation that led to the arrest of key members of the syndicate.

According to the spokesman of NSCDC, Afolabi Babawale, those arrested include Hassan Bukar; Adam Musa, popularly known as Yellow; Ibrahim Haruna, alias Biggie; Adamu Mohammed; Sahal Abdullahi Aliyu; and Abubakar Yusuf, while several other members of the network are said to be on the run.

According to him, investigations by the Corps revealed that the syndicate allegedly specialised in stealing vehicles and supplying them to scrap dealers and vehicle spare parts merchants who dismantled the automobiles to destroy identifying traces and frustrate recovery efforts by owners and security agencies.

The NSCDC said the criminal network had developed a coordinated system for laundering proceeds from the illegal trade through cash payments and Point of Sale transactions in a bid to evade detection.

Commander of the CG’SIS, Commandant Apollo Dandaura, disclosed that five shops located within the Zuba Scrap Market in Abuja had been sealed as part of the ongoing investigation.

He further revealed that operatives recovered an already dismantled Toyota Camry allegedly sold for N1.15 million.

Dandaura said the operation exposed an extensive criminal supply chain involving vehicle thieves, middlemen, scrap dealers and buyers spread across several states.

According to him, the NSCDC remains determined to dismantle criminal syndicates threatening public safety and economic stability across the country.

“The Commandant General has directed that investigations be intensified to ensure every member of this network is tracked down and prosecuted,” he said.

One of the major breakthroughs in the investigation came from the interrogation of a suspect identified as Abdulsalam Isa, who allegedly confessed to serving as a courier and facilitator for a fleeing suspect, Ismail Haruna, also known as “Malam na TK.”

Investigators alleged that Isa admitted collecting stolen vehicles from suppliers operating in different parts of the country, including Gwagwalada and Ugwako.

The suspect reportedly disclosed that during the Ramadan period this year, he accompanied Ismail Haruna to Sauka over disputes relating to unpaid proceeds from stolen vehicle transactions involving another suspect identified as Dangwari.

According to the NSCDC, Isa further confessed that Haruna repeatedly instructed him to receive stolen vehicles at strategic locations including Sauka Bridge, Airport Bridge and Zuba Bridge.

Operatives eventually arrested Isa at Zuba Bridge while allegedly attempting to take delivery of another stolen vehicle.

The Corps also disclosed that financial records obtained during the investigation allegedly revealed consistent transactions between Isa and Ismail Haruna, strengthening claims that the suspects operated a coordinated payment structure for stolen vehicles.

Investigators said the evidence gathered so far established a prima facie case against the suspects for offences bordering on criminal conspiracy, theft, belonging to a gang of brigands, dishonestly receiving stolen property and concealment of stolen property under relevant provisions of the Penal Code.

The NSCDC alleged that Hassan Bukar, one of the principal suspects, was arrested in Keffi on April 3, 2026, with a stolen Toyota Corolla.

During interrogation, Bukar allegedly confessed to involvement in the theft and trafficking of more than 160 vehicles since 2014.

Investigators claimed he acted as a major link between vehicle thieves and buyers across the network and allegedly sold a stolen white Toyota Corolla LE to another syndicate member known as Dangwari for N900,000, with payments traced to his account.

Another suspect, Adam Musa, alias Yellow, was accused of participating in the purchase and resale of stolen vehicles for at least two years.

The NSCDC alleged that vehicles linked to his operations included a Honda Civic, Toyota RAV4, Toyota Camry and Toyota Sienna.

Musa was also accused of criminal breach of trust involving a vehicle allegedly entrusted to him for sale.

Similarly, investigators alleged that Adamu Mohammed operated as an intermediary and workshop owner who facilitated the disposal of stolen vehicles without documentation while retaining commissions from the transactions.

Another suspect, Sahal Aliyu Abdullahi, was accused of purchasing and dismantling stolen vehicles, including a Toyota Camry recovered during the operation.

Security analysts say the operation highlights the growing sophistication of organised vehicle theft syndicates operating across Nigeria and the increasing involvement of scrap markets and illegal spare parts dealers in the disposal of stolen automobiles.

The NSCDC said efforts were ongoing to apprehend fleeing suspects and dismantle the wider criminal network behind the interstate car theft ring.