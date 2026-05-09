Nigerian Passenger Drags British Airways to Court over Missing Luggage

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Federal High Court Abuja has fixed July 2 for continuation of hearing in the suit filed by a passenger, Mr. Amechi Michael, against the British Airways⁠ over alleged missing carry-on luggage.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu, adjourned the matter shortly after the plaintiff closed its case against the British carrier.

At the resumed hearing of the matter, the plaintiff, Mr. Michael was cross-examined by defence counsel, John Godwin.

The plaintiff told the court during the cross examination that he reported the incident to the airline’s customer care service.

He said he was subsequently referred to the UK-based Centre for Effective Dispute Resolution (CEDR) for resolution.

Speaking further the plaintiff stated that the arbitrator issued an award in his favour in respect of the flight delay but did not address the issue of the missing carry-on luggage.

He added that since he was not satisfied with the arbitral decision, he rejected the award and approached the Federal High Court, Abuja, for redress over the alleged loss of the luggage.

According to him, the British Airways owed him a duty of care to return the luggage and alleged that the airline’s staff acted negligently.

At the end of cross examination, plaintiff’s lawyer, Ms Abiola Olaitan informed the court of her intention to close her client’s case.

In a short ruling, Justice Egwuatu adjourned the matter until July 2 for defence and continuation of trial.

The plaintiff instituted the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1293/2025 against British Airways, seeking recovery of his carry-on luggage allegedly lost during a delayed boarding process.

He said this was after a cabin crew member requested that it be handed over for safekeeping.