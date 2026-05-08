Transcorp Excites Shareholders With N20.3bn Dividend at 20th AGM

Transnational Corporation Plc, Africa’s leading listed conglomerate with strategic investments in power, hospitality and energy, has declared a total dividend of N20,323,995,148, representing N2.00 per share to its shareholders, at its 20th Annual General Meeting (AGM), held at the new state-of-the-art Transcorp Centre Abuja.

The total dividend comprises an interim dividend payment of N4,064,799,030, representing 40 kobo per share, paid in August 2025, together with a final dividend of N16,259,196,118, equivalent to N1.60 per share.

At the AGM, where the shareholders approved the audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025, the group chairman of Transcorp Plc, Mr Tony O. Elumelu, restated the company’s commitment to delivering sustainable long-term value creation, as shareholders commended the conglomerate and its management for sustained performance.

In 2025, the group, with a combined market capitalisation of N4.78 trillion ($3.52 billion) as of May 7, 2026, recorded strong year-on-year growth across all key metrics. Revenue increased by 33 per cent to N544 billion (FY 2024: N408 billion). Profit before tax rose 31 per cent to N179.5 billion (FY 2024: N136.7 billion), while profit after tax surged 44 per cent to N135.9 billion (FY 2024: N94.1 billion).

“Transcorp Group remains firmly focused on strong corporate governance and the disciplined execution of its strategic priorities to deliver sustainable, long-term value. Despite a challenging macroeconomic environment, the group continues to benefit from its diversified portfolio, which has underpinned resilient financial performance in 2025,” Mr Elumelu, Transnational Corporation Plc, said.

Also speaking, Mrs Owen D. Omogiafo, president/group CEO, Transnational Corporation Plc, said: “FY 2025 was a year defined by disciplined execution, strategic resolve, and resilient performance. Transcorp Group is committed to resolving the energy crisis in Nigeria; we have an energy situation, and the gap between the demand and supply is still very wide. Hence, we will continue to work assiduously and tirelessly towards bridging that gap, creating value for the wider country. In our hospitality business, the 5,000-seat capacity Transcorp Centre hosting us today is a testament to our disciplined execution, and you will see more in the coming years.”

While commenting on the performance, one of the shareholders, Mrs E. O. Obideyi, commended the management of Transcorp Group, saying, “I commend the management and staff of Transcorp for sustained performance year-on-year. While we appreciate the board, I am also extending my commendation to the members of staff of Transcorp for a job well done.”

Another shareholder, Mr Moses Igrude, also commended the board, management and staff of Transcorp Plc. He said: “I appreciate the vision behind Transcorp and what it has become. When I look at the history, and how far it has come under Mr Tony Elumelu’s leadership, I am proud that the aim and objectives are being achieved. That payoff line, ‘Improving lives and transforming Africa,’ is a reality we are witnessing.”