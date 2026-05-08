  • Friday, 8th May, 2026

11 Killed in Fresh Attack on Plateau Community

Nigeria | 7 seconds ago

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

At least 11 persons have been killed in a renewed attack on Ngbra Zongo community of Kwall District in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, plunging the area into fresh mourning amid rising concerns over persistent insecurity.

The assault, which occurred around 12 a.m. on Friday, was carried out by gunmen who reportedly invaded the community in coordinated groups, shooting sporadically and attacking residents with machetes and other weapons.

Several others sustained varying degrees of injuries, while many families fled into nearby bushes to escape the violence.

A community member, Mr. Philip Alanga, told journalists in Jos that the attackers moved from house to house, leaving residents in panic.
“They came into the community around midnight and started shooting and hacking people to death. They moved from one house to another attacking innocent people,” he said.

Another resident, Mr. Chigoji Rocku, disclosed that three of the victims were pregnant women, describing the incident as one of the most devastating attacks the community has witnessed in recent years.

Survivors include men, women, and children some with gunshot wounds and machete cuts among them a pregnant woman.
The Secretary General of the Irigwe Development Association (IDA), Mr. Danjuma Auta, confirmed the incident, describing it as “tragic and condemnable.”

Auta lamented the recurring attacks on communities in Bassa LGA and urged security agencies to intensify efforts to protect vulnerable rural populations.

“We cannot continue to lose lives this way. Security operatives must track down those responsible and ensure justice is served to deter further violence,” he said.
During a mass burial for the victims, the Executive Chairman of Bassa LGA, Mr. Joshua Riti, expressed deep concern over the resurgence of violence, noting that ongoing peace efforts had begun to yield results before the latest attack.

He appealed to the Federal and Plateau State Governments to strengthen security measures, especially as farming season approaches.

The renewed killings have heightened fears among residents, many of whom say they are uncertain about returning to their homes or farms.

The National President of the Irigwe Youth Development Association Ezekiel Bini also condemned the attack, calling for urgent and sustained security operations to prevent further bloodshed.

Communities across Bassa LGA have experienced repeated attacks in recent years, raising questions about the effectiveness of existing security arrangements and the long‑term safety of rural populations.

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