Two Soldiers, Scores of Insurgents Killed as Troops Repel ISWAP Attack on Military Base in Magumeri

*Nigeria, US Deepen Ties to Combat Terrorism, Regional Instability

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Two soldiers and scores of Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) insurgents were killed during a fierce gun battle after troops of Joint Task Force (North East) Operation Hadin Kai successfully repelled an attack on a military base in Magumeri, Borno State.

The terrorists reportedly attempted to infiltrate the Forward Operating Base under the cover of poor visibility in the early hours of the attack but were decisively subdued by troops, who inflicted heavy casualties on the insurgents and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition, including PKT automatic anti-aircraft guns, AK-47 rifles and magazines.

Military authorities said further exploitation of the area revealed blood trails, body drags and terrorist corpses, confirming the scale of losses suffered by the attackers, while an officer and other wounded personnel were receiving medical attention following the encounter.

The Media Information Officer of Operation Hadin Kai, Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, disclosed that although the terrorists recorded minor breaches in an isolated section of the camp, troops fought gallantly and neutralised scores of the attackers.

“It is important to state that further exploitation of the general area revealed extensive blood trails, body drags and the recovery of terrorist corpses, confirming the heavy casualties inflicted on the attackers during the failed assault.

“Troops also recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition from the fleeing terrorists to include PKT automatic anti-aircraft guns, AK-47 rifles and magazines,” Uba said.

He added: “Two soldiers died during the encounter, while an officer and other wounded personnel were stable and receiving medical attention. Some equipment and temporary structures were also damaged by fire during the battle.”

Meanwhile, Nigeria and the United States have strengthened their defence partnership with the inauguration of Defence Institutional Technical Working Groups (DITWGs) under the 2026 Defence Cooperation Roadmap, aimed at tackling terrorism, insecurity and regional instability.

The initiative is expected to enhance institutional capacity, improve military operations and deny terrorists safe havens across the region.

Speaking at the event, the head of the US delegation, Mr. Cate Dave, said the initiative supports strategic planning and institutional development necessary for effective counterterrorism operations.

He stressed the importance of sustained collaboration in addressing evolving security threats.

On his part, the leader of the Nigerian delegation, Air Vice Marshal Francis Edosa, said the partnership would strengthen the warfighting capabilities of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and improve operational responsiveness towards restoring lasting peace and stability across the country.

In a statement, the Director of Defence Information, Major General Samaila Uba, said both countries emphasised the need for practical outcomes, accountability and sustained cooperation to enhance regional security.

In a related development, troops of Sector 2, Joint Task Force North West Operation Fansan Yamma, neutralised three terrorists during a fighting patrol operation at Doumbourum Village in Zamfara State.

According to the Media Information Officer of the operation, Lieutenant Colonel Aliyu Danja, troops overwhelmed the terrorists with superior firepower, forcing them to flee after suffering casualties.

Troops recovered one AK-47 rifle, one machine gun, one locally fabricated handgun, seven rifle magazines and 571 rounds of ammunition, while no casualty was recorded among the troops.

Danja urged residents to continue supporting security agencies with timely and credible information to sustain ongoing operations across the North-west.