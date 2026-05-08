Tinubu Pays Glowing Tribute To Gen Olanrewaju at 80, Rejoices With Olu Okeowo at 61

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Friday paid glowing tributes to former Communications Minister, Major-General Tajudeen Olanrewaju (retired) as he marks 89th birthday.

In the birthday tribute, the President joined family, friends, associates, and the entire Nigerian military community in celebrating Major General Adeniyi Tajudeen Olanrewaju (Rtd), a distinguished patriot, and elder statesman, as he marks his 80th birthday.

Tinubu, in the birthday message, emphasised that General Olanrewaju’s life has been one of uncommon service, courage, sacrifice, and enduring commitment to the Nigerian nation. According to the President: “From his early years as one of the pioneering Lagos indigenes trained at the Nigerian Defence Academy following the creation of Lagos State, to his meritorious rise through the ranks of the Nigerian Army, he distinguished himself as a brilliant officer, strategic thinker, and disciplined patriot.

“His service record remains a source of pride and inspiration. He served gallantly during the Nigerian Civil War, underwent advanced military training in the United Kingdom, the United States, and India, and went on to hold several strategic command and leadership positions, including Commander of the Corps of Artillery, General Officer Commanding the 3rd Armoured Division, and a member of the Provisional Ruling Council.

“His subsequent service as Minister of Communications contributed significantly to the early foundations of the deregulation and modernisation of Nigeria’s telecommunications sector.

“Beyond his accomplishments in uniform and public office, General Olanrewaju’s life story is also one of resilience, faith, and perseverance. Despite difficult moments during his national service, he remained steadfast, dignified, and committed to humanity and to serving the downtrodden. His eventual pardon and restoration stand as a testament to the enduring value of justice, reconciliation, and national healing.

“As he celebrates this remarkable milestone, I salute his patriotism, his contributions to national development, and his steadfast dedication to Nigeria over several decades.

“On behalf of the Government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I congratulate Major General Adeniyi Tajudeen Olanrewaju (Rtd) on his 80th birthday and pray that Almighty Allah will grant him continued good health, peace, strength, and many more years of fulfilment with his family and loved ones.”

The President also congratulated renowned businessman and real estate magnate, Sir Olu Okeowo, on his 61st birthday on May 8, 2026.

Tinubu, in a release issued by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga,

joined family, friends, and associates in celebrating the Chairman of Gibraltar Construction Nigeria Limited, whose decades of enterprise have contributed significantly to the growth of Nigeria’s real estate sector.

The President stated, inter alia: “Sir Okeowo’s rise from modest beginnings to building one of the country’s most recognisable private real estate portfolios reflects the enduring Nigerian spirit of industry, discipline, and long-term vision. His work in developing high-value properties speaks to a standard of excellence that continues to inspire confidence in indigenous enterprise.

“His commitment to philanthropy and community support is worthy of commendation. This has complemented his business success and strengthened his legacy beyond commerce.

“Nigeria’s progress will continue to be shaped by men and women who build quietly, invest patiently, and create value that endures beyond their time.

“I pray that Almighty God will continue to grant him good health, strength, and fulfilment”.