Advocacy Group Faults Claims Linking Wunti to Senate Probe

A civic advocacy group, Agenda for Positive Change, led by Titus Danladi-Biu, has strongly condemned what it described as a malicious campaign of misinformation seeking to falsely associate renowned oil and gas executive, Dr. Bala Wunti, with the widely circulated N210 trillion Senate probe controversy.

In a statement issued on Friday, the group dismissed the allegations as baseless, politically motivated propaganda deliberately crafted to tarnish the reputation of one of Nigeria’s most accomplished petroleum industry leaders.

According to the group, no Senate committee, anti-corruption agency, judicial panel, or legitimate investigative authority has ever indicted, investigated, or formally linked Wunti to any missing funds or financial misconduct connected to the controversial claims.

Agenda for Positive Change described the narrative as a reckless character assassination targeted at discrediting a respected technocrat whose nearly 35-year career in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector has been defined by transformational leadership, strategic reforms, and measurable industry achievements.

“It is both dishonest and irresponsible to falsely drag Bala Wunti into a fabricated corruption narrative where no credible or verifiable evidence exists,” the group stated.

The organization emphasized that Wunti’s distinguished career within the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and its upstream investment architecture was marked by exceptional contributions to national energy development.

As former Chief Investment Officer of NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS), Wunti, played a critical role in overseeing Nigeria’s upstream investment portfolio, strengthening joint venture partnerships, improving production efficiency, deepening investor confidence, and driving strategic asset optimization across some of Nigeria’s most critical oil and gas operations.

Under his leadership, NUIMS advanced major upstream reforms, enhanced operational governance, supported production growth initiatives, and reinforced Nigeria’s competitiveness in the global energy market.

Wunti was also widely recognized for championing investment-friendly policies, promoting sustainable resource management, and helping to position Nigeria’s upstream sector for stronger long-term profitability.

Before his retirement in 2025 as NNPCL’s Chief Group Corporate Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) Officer, he had built a legacy as a seasoned industry professional whose expertise spanned technical operations, investment strategy, health and safety governance, and corporate transformation.

The group further noted that much of the sensationalized N210 trillion controversy had already been challenged by fiscal experts and industry analysts, who clarified that the figures largely reflect accounting liabilities, financing obligations, and complex joint venture structures rather than missing or stolen public funds.

It warned against the increasing weaponization of misinformation, social media speculation, and politically engineered narratives aimed at undermining credible public figures.

“Public accountability must remain rooted in facts, due process and credible investigation, not in distortion, sensationalism, or politically motivated fiction,” the statement added.

The group urged Nigerians to reject what it called desperate efforts by political actors to manipulate public perception through falsehoods and unsubstantiated accusations.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Dr. Bala Wunti remains an accomplished oil and gas reformer, a respected industry leader, and a patriotic professional who has not been indicted in any N210 trillion scandal. Attempts to portray him otherwise are false, malicious and should be disregarded,” the statement concluded.