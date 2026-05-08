Olaopa Lauds Wada’s Breakthroughs in IVF Birth

The Chairman, Federal Civil Service Commission ( FCSC), Prof. Tunji Olaopa, has lauded the breakthroughs of Nisa Premier Hospital Founder Dr. Ibrahim Wada in fighting women’s infertility through In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) birth.

During a courtesy call to Wada in Abuja on Friday, Olaopa said that he had been a silent admirer of Wada for a while . He noted that Wada had gained national renown since 1999 when the news hit the public space with the report that an IVF birth was recorded at Nisa Premier Hospital.

Stating why the contributions of Wada to medicine are significant, Olaopa said: “If one appreciates the stigma around infertility and the societal pressures it has created for women in Nigeria, it would be clear why the vision and contributions of Dr. Wada and his colleagues to reproductive medicine are so widely celebrated.”

He disclosed that when he previously interacted with Dr. Wada and Mrs. Rabi Wada on an occasion, his respect for them was deepened.

Offering insight into why he celebrates icons who have greatly impacted society, Olaopa recalled how Prof. Claude Ake inspired him when the late scholar wrote the foreword to his 1997 book.

“In the foreword, Prof. Ake remarked that Nigeria ‘… yearns for heroes, acknowledges none and it devalues and derails those who could be. Nigeria has no standards and no heroes,’, ” Olaopa said.

He added : “⁠It is pursuant to that mission that I have made today’s courtesy call to Nisa Premier Hospital to pay my respect to a medical icon indeed, Dr. Ibrahim Wada.”

According to Olaopa, Wada has made so much impact on the health sector and that the nation appreciates this. He urged Wada to take the next step of being involved in policy and advocacy.

On his part Wada who received Olaopa in the presence of the Group Managing Director of the hospital, Dr Moses Shuaibu, and the Managing Director Dr Nonso Ogbueifi noted that he knew that the visit would be a memorable one as Olaopa had taken time off his busy schedule to pay the visit.

Dr Shuaibu appreciated Olaopa’s presence. He said that they were in the health sector to translate into reality the vision of the founder of the hospital Dr Wada. But he noted that beyond the vision being that of only Wada, it required the support of all.

According to Shuaibu, support is needed mostly from the government in the areas of electricity and taxation. He said that the hospital was faced with a huge electricity challenge. He said that this was in stark reality to the United Kingdom where he initially practised and electricity was not a challenge. He added that taxes in the health sector should be reviewed by the government.