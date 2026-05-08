NMDPRA Boss Pledges Stronger Energy Security, Supply Reforms

The Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Rabiu Umar has pledged stronger energy security and supply reforms.

Following his screening on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, during which lawmakers commended his professionalism, depth of industry knowledge, and strategic vision for Nigeria’s petroleum sector, Umar pledged to strengthen national energy security, eliminate supply bottlenecks, and ensure stable fuel availability nationwide.

Umar was initially nominated for the position on April 29, 2026, by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as part of efforts to reinforce regulatory effectiveness and accelerate reforms within the petroleum sector under the Petroleum Industry Act.

During the screening proceedings, Umar outlined an agenda centred on supply resilience, regulatory efficiency, investor confidence, and nationwide product accessibility, while stressing that global disruptions such as tensions around strategic shipping corridors, including the Strait of Hormuz, would continue to influence fuel prices worldwide.

He said: “Global events may affect prices, but they should not define Nigeria’s stability. Our task is to build a petroleum system strong enough to absorb shocks, protect supply, and keep homes, industries, and transport moving in every season.”

Umar brings more than two decades of experience across downstream petroleum, logistics, manufacturing, and large-scale industry. His career includes senior leadership roles at Oando Plc, a widely noted turnaround stint at Ashaka Cement Plc, and six years as Group Chief Commercial Officer at Dangote Group, where he left eight months ago.

He further explained that one of his immediate priorities would be to strengthen the operational readiness of Nigeria’s 22 depots, ensure adequate stock buffers across the federation, and work closely with relevant agencies and industry stakeholders to guarantee product availability in every region of the country.

According to Umar, “Energy security is not measured only by volumes in storage. It is measured by whether fuel is available when Nigerians need it, where Nigerians need it. We will build a supply architecture that is visible, reliable, and national in reach.”

Before his confirmation, Umar’s nomination had attracted strong endorsements across the industry, National President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, . Alhaji Abubakar Maigandi, described the appointment as “well deserved,” expressing confidence that Umar’s experience would help resolve sector challenges and support independent marketers.

National President of the Petroleum Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria, Dr. Billy Harry, called it “a step in the right direction,” adding that his leadership would strengthen the sector and deliver benefits across the value chain, while stakeholders within the Major Energy Marketers Association of Nigeria also welcomed the nomination as a positive signal for stability, professionalism, and continued reform.

Umar also set out a bold reform vision for the Authority, promising to reposition it as both an efficient regulator and a catalyst for investment, growth, and market confidence by removing unnecessary administrative barriers and improving service delivery.

“The NMDPRA under my leadership will be firm in regulation, fair in conduct, and fast in execution. We will protect standards, unlock investment, remove avoidable bottlenecks, and make this Authority a model of professionalism and economic value creation,” he said.

Industry observers noted that Umar’s presentation before the Senate reflected a practical understanding of the relationship between efficient regulation, energy security, and market stability at a time when Nigeria’s petroleum sector continues to adjust to major reforms under the Petroleum Industry Act.

His confirmation is expected to usher in a new phase for the Authority, with domestic refining expansion, supply-chain optimisation, stronger regulatory credibility, and deeper private-sector participation emerging as key priorities.