Life Guide Colloquium to Explore Nation Building, Brand Leadership

Funmi Ogundare

Brand strategist and leadership architect, Jide Adeyemi, is set to host the Life Guide Colloquium, an event focused on leadership, personal development and strategic influence, where he will officially present his new book, ‘Life Guide: Stories, Lessons, and Insights to Empower Your Journey.’

The colloquium, themed ‘An Afternoon of Influence Engineering’, is scheduled to hold on May 10, 2026, at the Nigeria Institution of Surveyors in Ikeja, Lagos.

According to a statement, the book is designed as a practical framework for individuals, leaders and institutions seeking to navigate leadership, personal growth and societal impact in an increasingly complex world.

The event’s keynote address will be delivered by foremost comedian and entrepreneur, Ali Baba Akpobome, while the Chairman of Boff & Company Insurance Brokers Limited, Babajide Olatunde Agbeja, will chair the event.

The colloquium will also feature panel discussions on nation building, brand and leadership development and faith-driven influence.

Among the panellists expected at the event are Babatunde Ogala, Lanre Adisa, Gbenga Olorunfemi, Adenike Oyetunde-Lawal, Segun Ogunleye, Seyi Adisa, Gboyega Akosile, Olalekan Fabilola, Lanre Oyegbola-Sodipo, Tolulope Medebem, JJ Omojuwa, and Paschal Dike.

Other sessions lined up for the event include ‘Nation Building’, ‘Brand and Wisdom for Growth’, and ‘Leadership and Faith in God’, all of which reflect the themes explored in the book.

The formal review of the book will be conducted by Adekunbi Wuraola.

Speaking on the motivation behind the book, Adeyemi said: “Life Guide was not written merely as a collection of reflections, but as a practical guide for navigating leadership and creating meaningful influence across systems.”

He added that the colloquium is expected to attract professionals, entrepreneurs, public sector leaders and young Nigerians seeking practical insights and direction for personal and professional growth.