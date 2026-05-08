At Four, Halimatu Finds Joy, Future in School

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

At just four years old, Halimatu Usman (not real name) is already discovering the joy of learning in a way many children of her age can only imagine.

Inside her brightly decorated classroom at Yakubu Pilot Primary School in Birnin Kudu, Jigawa State, Halimatu sits among other eager learners, her small hands busy with crayons as she draws and laughs.

Around her, colourful charts line the walls, pictures are placed at eye level, and different learning corners invite curiosity from reading spaces to play areas and art sections.

For Halimatu, school is not just a place to sit and listen; it is a space to explore, sing, tell stories and build friendships.

Her experience reflects the growing impact of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF)’s Early Childhood Care, Development and Education (ECCDE) initiative in Jigawa State, which is helping young children like her get a strong start in life.

During a recent visit by journalists, government officials and civil society groups from Katsina, Jigawa, and Kano States to her school, Halimatu and her classmates were seen actively engaged in storytelling, singing and hands-on learning activities under the guidance of two trained teachers.

These early experiences are shaping her ability to speak, think, and interact with others. Also, these practical skills are defining her future learning journey.

But at Masaya Primary School, a short distance away from Halimatu’s school, a very different reality unfolds: children of the same age as Halimatu sit on a bare floor beneath a tree, learning in harsh and unfavourable conditions.

With about 185 pupils and only one teacher, there are no teaching and learning materials, no structured play areas, and no trained ECCDE instructor to guide Halimatu’s peers in the state-owned primary school without UNICEF’s intervention.

While Halimatu’s ECCDE classroom already exceeds the recommended 25 pupils per teacher, with about 70 children, it still offers far better learning and teaching activities than what is seen in Masaya.

Her school is fenced, has separate toilets for boys and girls, and benefits from teachers trained by UNICEF on early childhood education with adequate educational materials, advantages many children in the state are yet to experience.

Halimatu’s story highlights both the promise and the gap in early childhood education across Jigawa, Katsina, Kano and other states within the North-west region of Nigeria.

Through support from UNICEF, with funding from the European Union (EU, efforts are being made to expand access to quality pre-primary education.

However, millions of children still lack these opportunities, contributing to the growing number of out-of-school children and worsening learning poverty in the region.

For children like Halimatu, access to a stimulating and supportive learning environment can make all the difference; building confidence, improving cognitive development, and laying the foundation for lifelong education.

Her laughter in the classroom is a small but powerful reminder that when given the right start of early childhood education, every child has the potential to thrive and excel academically.

Halimatu’s Head Teacher, Nasiru Ibrahim, has said that UNICEF’s intervention in the school, particularly through the establishment of an ECCDE classroom, has significantly strengthened early childhood education and increased enrolment in the school.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the field visit, he noted that the support has transformed the learning environment for young children and encouraged more parents to enroll their wards in school.

He added that beyond providing the ECCDE classroom, UNICEF has also trained teachers and caregivers, as well as supplied essential learning materials that have improved teaching and learning outcomes.

Ibrahim, who was visibly overwhelmed by the initiative said: “Apart from the establishment of this ECCDE classroom, UNICEF has trained teachers, caregivers and provided basic teaching and learning materials.”

This UNICEF educational initiative underscores the critical importance of early childhood education in Halimatu’s life, as well as in the lives of millions of other Nigerian children who still lack access to pre-primary education.

However, to sustain this life-changing initiative, UNICEF has called for increased investment in ECCDE across Kano, Katsina, and Jigawa States, warning that poor funding and limited access are worsening the out-of-school children crisis and deepening learning poverty in the region.

Speaking during the second day of the Media Dialogue on Strengthening Early Childhood Education, the Officer-in-Charge of UNICEF Field Office Kano, Dr. Karanveer Singh, described early learning as a foundation for lifelong development.

He said: “Early Childhood Education is one of the most powerful and cost-effective investments a country can make. The science is clear: a child’s brain develops most rapidly in the early years of life.

“We respectfully call on the state governments… to prioritize ECCDE in their education budgets through dedicated funding lines, recruitment and deployment of qualified caregivers, expansion of child-friendly learning spaces, and provision of adequate play-based materials.”

He noted that despite the proven benefits of ECCDE, access to early childhood education remains low across the three states, with only about 29 per cent of children in Kano enrolled, compared to 32 per cent in Katsina and 24 per cent in Jigawa.

While stressing that the figures reflect deep inequalities, particularly for children in rural and underserved communities, Singh said the region is grappling with a severe education crisis, with foundational literacy rates in some areas falling below 15 per cent.

According to him, “This means that many children are not acquiring even the most basic reading skills—an outcome that undermines their future and the development of society.”

Singh explained that early childhood education targets children aged three to five through structured, play-based learning in pre-primary settings, while younger children from birth to age two benefit from parenting support, nutrition and early stimulation programmes.

He, however, said several challenges continue to hinder progress, including low parental awareness, shortage of trained teachers, inadequate infrastructure and insufficient funding.

“The challenges are clear but these challenges are not insurmountable”, he said, reaffirming UNICEF’s commitment to supporting state governments through teacher training, provision of learning materials, and community engagement initiatives.

Singh tasked journalists to take a leading role in advancing early childhood care and development education by uncovering compelling stories that highlight both progress and existing gaps in the sector.

He emphasized the critical role of the media in shaping public discourse and influencing policy direction on early childhood education, adding that journalists are not merely observers but strategic partners in development.

“Through informed and intentional reporting, the media can elevate ECCDE as a priority at both national and state levels, particularly in states such as Katsina, Kano and Jigawa,” he added.

He noted that by telling human-centred stories, journalists can bring data to life—amplifying the voices of children, teachers, and communities while drawing attention to challenges that require urgent intervention.

Such storytelling, he said, has the power to influence decision-makers, mobilize resources, and encourage greater parental and community involvement in early learning.