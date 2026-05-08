Refineries: NUPENG Lauds NNPC’s MoU With Chinese Firms, Seeks Openness

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, (NUPENG) yesterday commended the federal government and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) over the recent agreement reached with Chinese firms aimed at reviving the Warri and port Harcourt refineries.

National President of the union, Salimon Oladiti gave the commendation in a statement, but urged all parties involved in the partnership to ensure transparency, accountability, professionatism, and timely execution of the agreement.

In a move to bring the refineries back to life, the NNPC recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with two Chinese companies: Sanjiang Chemical Company Limited and Xingcheng (Fuzhou) Industrial Park Operation and Management Co. Ltd for a potential Technical Equity Partnership (TEP) in support of the completion and operation of the oil facilities.

The NUPENG president described the development as a significant step towards addressing what he described as the long-standing challenges in Nigeria’s petroleum sector and reducing the country’s heavy dependence on imported petroleum products despite its position as a major oil-producing nation.

He noted that the continued collapse and underperformance of local refineries over the years have contributed greatly to rising fuel costs, pressure on foreign exchange, inflation, unemployment, and worsening economic hardship for millions of Nigerians.

Oladiti submitted that the Nigerian workers and ordinary citizens have continued to bear the burden of unstable fuel supply, high transportation costs, and harsh living conditions caused by the failure of the nation’s refining sector and the inability to achieve sustainable locaI production.

“The agreement with the Chinese firms presents an opportunity for the country to reposition its oiI and gas sector, restore public confidence in the nation’s refining capacity, create employment opportunities, encourage industrial growth, strengthen energy security, and reduce the economic pressure associated with fuel importation,” he added.

Oladiti further stressed that Nigerians are now tired of repeated refinery rehabilitation promises and projects that consume huge public resources without delivering lasting results. He therefore urged all parties involved in the partnership to ensure transparency, accountability, professionatism, and timely execution of the agreement.

The NUPENG president further emphasised that the revival of the Warri and Port Harcourt refineries must not end as another political announcement but should translate into real economic relief and tangible benefits for Nigerians already battling difficult economic realities.

He called on the federal government and NNPC to remain committed to policies and partnerships that prioritise national development, economic stability, and the welfare of the Nigerian people.