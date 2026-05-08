Mohammed Hayatu-Deen Picks ADC Presidential Form, Promises End to Insecurity, Unemployment

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Ex-Top Banker, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, Thursday evening picked expression of interest and nomination forms as the first presidential aspirant to formally show interest in the race for the presidential ticket of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

His campaign team stormed the Abuja national secretariat of the party to a rousing reception from a massive crowd of supporters, party members, youth groups, and well-wishers during the official pickup of his presidential nomination form.

National Organising Secretary of the ADC, Prince Chinedu Idigo, presented nomination form to Hayatu- Deen whose expression of interest was described as an early show of strength, organisation and growing national momentum behind his candidacy.

Speaking shortly after receiving the form, Hayatu-Deen said the 2027 election must be centered on rebuilding the economic and security foundations of the country.

“Nigerians are tired of living in fear. They are tired of watching businesses struggle, jobs disappear, and the cost of basic necessities rise beyond what ordinary people can afford,” he said.

“This election cannot be about politics as usual. It must be about how to secure our communities, rebuild confidence in the economy, create jobs at scale, and make life more affordable for millions of Nigerians.”

Hayatu-Deen said insecurity remains one of the biggest threats to Nigeria’s future, warning that no country can prosper when farmers cannot safely access their farms, businesses operate under fear, and investors lack confidence in the system.

“We cannot build prosperity in an atmosphere of fear and instability. Security is the foundation upon which every strong economy is built,” he stated.

The ADC presidential aspirant also pledged to pursue policies aimed at reducing the cost of doing business, supporting small and medium-sized enterprises, expanding opportunities for young people, and driving broad-based economic growth.

“I have spent decades helping businesses grow and supporting the creation of jobs. I understand what it takes to build institutions, unlock investment, and create opportunities at scale. Nigeria has the talent and potential to succeed, but we need disciplined leadership and serious execution. This is why I am putting my best foot forward,” he added.

Party leaders and supporters at the event described Hayatu-Deen’s formal entry into the race as a major boost for the ADC ahead of the 2027 elections, citing his extensive private sector experience, national outlook, and growing appeal among young Nigerians and professionals seeking a credible alternative for the country.