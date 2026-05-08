‘Train Veterinary Doctors to Drive  Livestock Transformation Agenda’

Boniface Okoro in Umuahia

The Veterinary Council of Nigeria (VCN) has urged tertiary institutions in the country to train veterinary doctors to drive the livestock transformation agenda of the federal government.

The President of VCN, Prof. Matthew Adamu, stated this in Umuahia, Abia State, during the Oath-Taking and Induction ceremony for the newly graduated 48 veterinary doctors from the College of Veterinary Medicine of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU). The ceremony, the 12th in the university, was for the 2024/2025 set.

Prof Adamu promised that VCN would support the universities in the training of veterinary doctors to enable the country to reap the dividends of the livestock transformation agenda.

“Be assured of our support and cooperation in ensuring that the College of Veterinary Medicine of this institution will keep on doing a good job in training veterinarians, both at undergraduate and postgraduate levels, to be able to key into the livestock transformation agenda of the federal government of Nigeria.

“A lot of things are happening,g and we must key in so that we can participate very well and get the dividend of the livestock transformation agenda,” the VCN president said.

He commended the university authorities for the support they were giving to the College of Veterinary Medicine, and urged them to continue in that trajectory.

“We continue to urge this university to continue to do the good things you are doing, especially to the College of Veterinary Medicine.”

“The dean has enumerated what you are already doing for them. We know resources are scarce, but please see how this college will continue to get support from the university,” he said.

Prof. Adamu also appealed to the lecturers to take their job as “a sacred duty to train the students very well,” despite the harshness of the economy.

He urged the new inductees to practice within the ethical and legal framework of the profession, warning against misconduct and unethical practices capable of undermining public confidence in veterinary medicine.

“We want to welcome you. But you have an obligation to the Council. You must ensure that you practice your profession within the ethics of the veterinary profession. Ethics is very important, so that is what will guide your practice wherever you find yourself. So, you must ensure that you practice within the ambit of the law,” he said.

The acting Registrar of Veterinary Council, Dr. Fadipe Oladotun, represented by Dr. Sarah Chimezie, while administering the oath on the new veterinary doctors, told them that it marked their solemn commitment to the protection of animal health, animal welfare, and public health, and urged them to apply their scientific knowledge and professional skills for the advancement of society.

In his remarks, the President of the Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association, Dr Moses Arokoyo, represented by the Abia State Chairman of the association, Dr Jude Ibe, charged the graduands to build their career on the three cardinal virtues of character, integrity, and professionalism, advising them to prioritise mentorship over making quick cash.

MOUAU Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ursula Ngozi Akanwa, noted that the 12th ceremony marks not just a continuous tradition of producing veterinary doctors but a reaffirmation of the institution’s resolve to “raise men and women of competence, character, and conscience, who will serve as guardians of animal health, sentinels of public health, and champions of agricultural prosperity.”

Prof. Akanwa assured everyone of her administration’s continued support for the training of veterinary doctors in the university, saying: “We will ensure an enabling environment for quality research and teaching.

“You are important stakeholders in the quest for improved animal health and production, food safety, food security, and public health of our nation.”

She reminded them of the task ahead and enjoined them to be good ambassadors of the institution.

Also, the Dean, College of Veterinary Medicine, Prof. Cosmas Ogbu, enjoined the graduands to uphold the sound moral etiquette, saying, “It is the foundation of every successful veterinary career,” congratulating every stakeholder who contributed to the training of the graduands.

Delivering a goodwill message on behalf of the parents of the graduands, Dr Obot Udo Obot commended the university for nurturing competent veterinary professionals and praised the perseverance of both students and parents throughout the demanding academic journey.

The ceremony also featured the presentation of certificates, awards, and prizes to outstanding graduands, with Miss Chimezie Blessing Amarachiemerging as the overall best graduating student.