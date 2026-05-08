2027: Ensuring Hamzat Clinches APC Guber Ticket in Lagos

Bankole Ajonibadi, in this piece, seeks stakeholders support for the gubernatorial ambition of the Deputy Governor of Lagos state, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, ahead of the All Progressives Congress party primaries in the Centre of Excellence later this month.

As Lagos State continues its trajectory as Nigeria’s economic nerve centre, the question of leadership succession becomes not just political, but deeply strategic. The state demands a leader who combines intellectual depth, administrative competence, humility, and a proven track record of public service.

In this regard, Dr. Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat stands out as a sterling candidate, eminently qualified to succeed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and sustain, even accelerate, the pace of development in Lagos.

Hamzat’s credentials are both impressive and reassuring. An academic with a strong foundation in engineering and public administration, he embodies the rare blend of technocratic expertise and political experience. His educational journey, which spans reputable institutions locally and internationally, has equipped him with the analytical skills required to tackle complex urban challenges. However, what truly distinguishes him is not merely his academic pedigree, but his ability to translate knowledge into impactful governance.

Over the years, Hamzat has amassed invaluable leadership experience in Lagos State. Having served in critical capacities, including as Commissioner for Science and Technology and currently as Deputy Governor, he has been at the heart of policy formulation and implementation.

His tenure in these roles has been marked by innovation, efficiency, and a commitment to public good. From advancing digital governance initiatives to improving infrastructural frameworks, his contributions have been both tangible and transformative.

One of Hamzat’s defining qualities is his calm, thoughtful, and solution-oriented approach to leadership. In a political environment that can often be charged and reactionary, he brings a sense of stability and intellectual rigor. He listens, evaluates, and acts decisively, always guided by data and a clear vision for progress. This temperament is particularly critical for a megacity like Lagos, where governance requires not just bold ideas, but careful execution and continuity.

Equally noteworthy is his loyalty and consistency within the political structure of Lagos State. Hamzat has demonstrated unwavering commitment to the progressive ideals that have shaped the state’s governance over the years. He understands the blueprint, having been part of its evolution, and is therefore best positioned to refine and expand it.

Leadership, especially in a complex state like Lagos, is not a place for experimentation without experience. It requires someone who knows the system, respects its history, and has the competence to improve upon it.

Another compelling reason to support Hamzat is his deep understanding of Lagos’ socioeconomic dynamics. From revenue generation to urban planning, from technology integration to youth empowerment, he possesses a holistic grasp of the issues that matter most.

His forward-thinking approach aligns perfectly with the demands of a rapidly growing population and an increasingly competitive global environment. Lagos cannot afford to slow down; it needs a leader who will build on existing gains while introducing innovative solutions to emerging challenges.

Furthermore, Hamzat’s accessibility and humility set him apart. Despite his accomplishments, he remains approachable and grounded, qualities that resonate with both grassroots communities and elite stakeholders. Leadership is ultimately about people, and his ability to connect across different segments of society is a significant asset. It fosters trust, encourages collaboration, and ensures that governance remains inclusive.

As the political season approaches, the responsibility lies heavily on party leaders and delegates to make a choice that prioritizes competence over sentiment, and continuity over uncertainty.

The future of Lagos depends on decisions made today. In Hamzat, there is a candidate who embodies experience, vision, and integrity. He is not just prepared for the role; he has been effectively groomed for it through years of dedicated service.

This is, therefore, an earnest appeal to all stakeholders within the party: choose wisely, choose competence, choose progress. Support Hamzat as the next governor of Lagos State. His leadership offers the assurance that Lagos will not only maintain its status as a leading city in Africa but will rise to even greater heights.

The time for continuity with excellence is now.

-Ajonibadi writes from Lagos.