CNN’s Ted Turner: The Man Who Changed the World

The man, Ted Turner, primarily, changed the world through the instrumentality of the broadcast media, the Cable News Network. USAfrica Founder Chido Nwangwu, takes a measure of his global impact and legacy.

Prior to bringing the CNN to reality, thousands of his critics told him that he could not successfully run an all-news 24-hour network when he launched in 1980. Turner, fondly called ‘Captain America,’ refused to be distracted by the naysayers.

He refused to be discouraged by those critics who were dismissed in an alliterative phrase used a few years earlier by the former Vice President of the United States, Spiro Agnew, in 1970. They were characterized as “nattering nabobs of negativism.”

Turner democratized and expanded news content and access to millions of people, worldwide.

Like the very irreverent and visionary business giant he became, Turner focused on getting CNN to be seen around the world, at the same time. He changed the world!

Mr. Turner brought the immediacy of delivery of the latest news events with video also known as, ‘breaking news’ to the highest number of individuals across the world.

His network, initially, made it possible to broadcast news packages, the same images and videos from Atlanta to the world. Or from the reporters’ location to the world, Live!

Essentially, the Turner strategic plan did not have to keep you waiting for the appointed 6 pm hour in your country or location. Consequently, from Aba to Auckland, from Jerusalem to Jakarta, from the Sahel to Switzerland, the news content was the same.

It had its own disadvantages.

Only a few years after its founding, CNN became the gold standard of global news. When you say that you had seen a news report on CNN, it was taken as a reliable factual news event!

Along the way, the broadcast network became a threatening platform to the dictators and crooked politicians who did not want the world to know about the brutal atrocities of their own so-called “democratic” institutions and the criminal cultivation of squads for intimidation and human rights violations.

The faces of the oppressor and the oppressed were on CNN, almost continuously! It placed their names to their faces!!

The hide-and-seek games of the dictators and their walls of dictatorial excesses began to collapse. In almost all cases, the walls were being knocked down by the pressure of “people power!”

In the 1990s, I was invited to contribute analyses to the CNN and CNN International.

I recall that feeble feeble but very courageous Chinese man who stood in front of an armored personnel carrier and tanks, who dared the Chinese soldiers to run over him.

As the whole world had its eyes focused on Tiananmen Square in China, most of what the world witness were seen on CNN.

On that day, the moral lines of courage, another evidence of the capacity of the people to stand up to the assorted gangs of dictators and anti-democracy bullies of the world, were made even more vivid.

The fact remains that the global network power of the CNN, especially its founding, diverse cast of anchors, reporters and commentators such as Bernard Shaw, Bobi Batista, Wolf Blitzer, Christiane Amanpour, Frank Sesno, Peter Arnett, Catherine Crier, and many other recent ones such as Anderson Cooper are contributing to the brand development.

In many ways, Turner represented the power of audacity, unrelenting will and courage to deploy resources for the greater and higher good.

As appropriately stated on the day of his death on May 6, 2026, by Jason Carter, a grandson of U.S. former President Jimmy Carter, “Ted Turner was larger than life: a visionary in the media world, a pioneer in philanthropy, an Atlanta legend, and a devoted friend of my grandfather, President Jimmy Carter. He led one of the most remarkable lives in American history: from growing up in Georgia to the America’s Cup to the Superstation to creating CNN.”

Permit me to note that I have been a part of the inclusive, transformative vision of Mr. Turner at CNN where I have appeared several times as an analyst on United States and Africa issues, African cultural matters, business investments, trade and international security.

On May 6, 2026, his family announced that Ted Turner had passed away, peacefully, at the age of 87.

I believe that any serious history of the 21st century’s giants, visionaries and leaders who changed the world, our world, should include the name of Ted ‘Captain America’ Turner.

-Nwangwu, is Founder & Publisher of Houston-based USAfrica multimedia networks, established in 1992 and first African-owned, U.S-based newspaper published on the internet, USAfricaonline.com.