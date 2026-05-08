Kogi state government has canvassed the support of the government at the centre for the rehabilitation of federal roads in the Confluence State.

Wednesday, April 15, 2026 was a triumphant day for the Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji. The one the latin people aptly referred to as “Annus Mirabillis”. The Federal High Couainst his emergence as the governorship candidate of the party for the impending June 20, 2026 poll.

Kogi State Commissioner for Works, Hon. Abdulsalami Deedat recebtly paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, in Abuja, as part of efforts to strengthen collaboration on road infrastructure development across the state.

Speaking during the visit, the Commissioner expressed appreciation for the warm reception and commended President Bola Tinubu for the ongoing infrastructure drive under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He noted that the administration’s commitment to road development is yielding visible results nationwide.

Deedat explained that the visit was aimed at fostering a stronger working relationship between the Kogi State Ministry of Works and the Federal Ministry of Works to enhance synergy in delivering quality road infrastructure.

According to him, such collaboration would significantly improve transportation, ease traffic congestion, and boost economic activities within Kogi State and its neighbouring regions.

The Commissioner appealed for urgent attention to critical federal roads within the state, including the Lokoja–Okene Road, Ajaokuta Road, Itobe Road, and Mopa–Isanlu Road, among others.

He emphasized that improving these routes would greatly benefit residents and commuters, given Kogi’s strategic position as a gateway linking several parts of the country.

Deedat further commended the Minister for his efforts in delivering quality road projects across Nigeria and encouraged him to sustain the momentum in order to continue improving the lives of citizens.

Responding, Minister of Works, David Nweze Umahi, described Kogi State as the “heart of the nation” and noted that the visit was both timely and necessary.

He praised the leadership of Governor Ahmed Ododo, particularly in advancing infrastructure development and improving the welfare of the people.

The Minister assured the delegation of continued federal support and disclosed plans to visit Kogi State in the coming week to assess ongoing and proposed projects.

The visit underscores Kogi State Government’s commitment to partnering with the Federal Government to accelerate infrastructure development and improve connectivity across the state.