Shettima Submits Tinubu’s Forms to APC

Jonathan: I’ll Consult Widely on 2027 Poll

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha, Adedayo Akinwale and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





Vice President Kashim Shettima, yesterday, submitted President Bola Tinubu’s nomination and expression of interest forms to the national officers of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja, signalling Tinubu’s intent to clinch the party’s ticket to contest the 2027 presidential election for a second term.

Shettima rallied party faithful, including governors, National Assembly members, and party officials, to support the president’s candidature, saying Tinubu has demonstrated ability to pull Nigeria out of the economic and social morass it had been enmeshed in.

Relatedly, former President Goodluck Jonathan fuelled speculation about his 2027 presidential ambition, when he declared that he would “consult widely” on the poll. The assertion followed renewed calls by supporters urging him to seek to return to power.

Speaking after submitting the forms, Shettima said the positive impact of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinubu administration was a rallying call to give the president full backing to actualise his bid for a second term.

He said, “We are here, first, as Nigerians, and, secondly, as members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to submit this very priceless nomination form of our dear president and leader, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as he seeks to lead us for another four-year term.

“Through thick and thin, this President has proven his mettle and has shown the world that his capacity and resolve to pull the nation out of the woods remain unfazed.

“Indeed, the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President has reflected on many successes of this administration. The socio-economic impacts have been phenomenal in pushing out positive results.”

Stating that the president had “courageously steered the ship of state through choppy seas”, Shettima stated that even though some of the decisions taken by the administration seemed difficult, they were necessary to stabilise Nigeria’s economy and secure the country’s future

He stated, “President Bola Tinubu has delivered on the mandate of renewal, stability, and national rebirth. The storms of the past years have not diminished him; they have made a fine sailor out of him.

“He has steered this ship through turbulent waters with courage, taking difficult but necessary decisions to stabilise the economy, restore confidence, and prepare Nigeria for a more sustainable future. Hence, our support and reason for rallying round him.”

The vice president maintained that every citizen had a role to play in a democracy, with some responsible for spreading the immense successes of the administration and the governing party.

He explained that “banners will be lifted, some will defend the process, and some will mobilise the people. However, it beckons on us all to, as a matter of sacrifice and contribution, protect the hope of Nige-ria”.

Shettima said, “On behalf of our great party, I ask all Nigerians to support this nomination and, by the special grace of God, the candidacy of President Bola Tinubu in 2027.”

Earlier, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, applauded Tinubu’s leadership at a difficult time in Nigeria’s history, assuring of better days and a brighter future with the president at the helm of affairs.

Abbas said Tinubu’s courageous decisions and bold reforms had put the country on the path of recovery, prosperity, and progress, which, according to him, justified his re-election for a second term.

Commending the support and resilience of members of the party across the country, the speaker said the presence of key stakeholders, including serving and former governors, legislators, and members of APC’s National Working Committee (NWC), among others, at the event marked a turning point in the history of the party and signalled the commencement of the process of the president’s re-election.

National Chairman of APC, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, said the performance of Tinubu and the governors was enough justification for the president’s re-election, stating that the party has done enough across different sectors of the economy to justify his second term.

Yilwatda said the endorsement of the president for a second term by the NWC was premised on his performance in critical sectors, manifesting in improved economic indicators, as recently referenced by international bodies.

Chairman of Progressives Governors Forum and Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, said the party’s unanimous support for the president was evident in the presence of majority of the governors at the event.

Uzodinma stated that the president’s leadership qualities and performance since he assumed office in 2023 had positively impacted the party’s majority among governors and the legislature.

Uzodinma also assured the party that the governors would work diligently for the president’s re-election to enable him complete the good work he had started across different sectors of the economy.

Governors present at the event were those of Plateau, Ogun, Niger, Kaduna, Ondo, Katsina, Borno, Cross River, Taraba, Yobe, Nasarawa, and Bayelsa states.

Others present included APC members of the National Assembly and members of NWC, among others.

31 Govs Back Consensus Primary for Tinubu

Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF), an association of APC governors, backed the consensus mode of primary for President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general election. PGF Chairman and Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, who spoke on behalf of the 31 APC governors, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja after the submission of Tinubu’s nomination forms by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Uzodinma recalled that during the APC Political Summit last year, governors elected on the platform of the party unanimously endorsed and encouraged the president to make himself available for a second term.

Uzodinma added, “In furtherance of that resolution, and in making sure it is implemented, we are here today with Mr President to submit his expression of interest form, showing that we are united and have reached a consensus in supporting Mr President to continue the good work he is doing.

“So, on behalf of the governors elected on the platform of our progressive congress, from the 31 APC-controlled states out of the 36 states in Nigeria, we believe it is going to be a consensus.

“We firmly commit ourselves to work assiduously to market the policies and successes recorded by this administration and ride on them to secure the public mandate and confidence required for Mr. President to be re-elected.”

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, said the performance of the president over the last three years had brought about phenomenal development across all sectors in this country.

Abbas stated, “No wonder the gates of the APC were opened and so many stakeholders took advantage and came in. Even the doubting Thomases who did not believe in the APC in 2023 are now singing the gospel of the APC in this particular period.

“I have no iota of doubt that if there is one single person we can single out in this country today and say with precision, guarantee, and confidence that his election is guaranteed, it is Mr. President, because he has done so much for the people of this country, and the people are waiting patiently come January 2027 to show him their love and support by voting him in again for a second term.”

Abbas added, “The way and manner Mr. President has led this country within the last three years gives the impression to many that he had been president of this country before.

“Anyone, who comes into government for the first time will spend the first two to three years of his administration in trial and error because it is a time for him to really understand the problems of his country.”

2027: Jonathan Reconsiders Running for Presidency, Declares He’ll Consult Widely

Former President Goodluck Jonathan fuelled speculation about his 2027 presidential aspiration after declaring that he would “consult widely”, following renewed calls by supporters for him to contest.

Jonathan made the statement while addressing a large crowd of supporters under the aegis of Coalition for Jonathan 2027, which marched to his office to call on him to join the 2027 presidential race amid growing concerns over the country’s political and economic direction.

Short of formally declaring his intention to contest, the former president’s response was widely interpreted as the clearest indication yet that he might be considering another presidential bid.

“I’ve heard you and I will consult widely,” Jonathan told the cheering crowd, drawing loud applause from supporters, who repeatedly urged him to contest the next election.

The coalition, led by its National President, Tom Ohikere, as captured on Arise News live, had stormed Jonathan’s office with placards and chants, insisting that the former Nigerian leader remains the country’s best hope for national unity, stability, and economic recovery.

Addressing the gathering, Jonathan also used the occasion to call for patriotism, peaceful political engagement, and greater participation of young Nigerians in the democratic process.

He lamented the persistently low voter turnout in elections despite the country’s huge voting population, urging youths to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards and become more actively involved in shaping the country’s future.

The former president stressed that democratic participation was critical to sustaining national stability and strengthening governance.

Earlier, the coalition presented a strongly worded appeal urging Jonathan to declare for the 2027 presidential election and obtain a nomination form from any political party of his choice.

The group recalled that it had earlier visited the former president on April 8, to persuade him to return to active politics, but had yet to receive a definite response.

According to the coalition, the worsening challenges confronting the country have heightened fears about national unity and stability, making Jonathan’s return imperative.

The group said, “Because of our genuine fear of a possible collapse of Nigeria, as peace and unity are gradually eluding all of us, we decided to march on your office again, hoping you will make a statement that will gladden our hearts and the entire nation.”

The coalition insisted that the crowd that accompanied its leaders represented a cross-section of Nigerians from different ethnic, religious, and social backgrounds who were united in the call for Jonathan’s return.

It urged the former president to publicly commit to the race, immediately obtain a presidential nomination form, and provide Nigerians with another opportunity to vote for him.

“We pledge to join you in any party of your choice and rally millions of supporters nationwide for you,” the coalition stated.

Jonathan, who served as Nigeria’s president between 2010 and 2015, has repeatedly been linked with speculation about a possible political comeback, especially amid calls by some political groups for an experienced hand to lead the country through its current challenges.

His latest remarks are expected to further intensify political permutations ahead of the 2027 elections, with supporters already mobilising across different parts of the country in anticipation of a possible declaration.

Okorie: Time, Party Rules, Legal Constraints May Work Against Jonathan

Former National Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Chekwas Okorie, raised doubts about Jonathan’s chances in the 2027 presidential election, warning that time, party rules, and legal constraints may already be working against his ambition.

Okorie spoke in an interview with news men yesterday while reacting to renewed calls for Jonathan to join the race. He said the former president’s political pathway was far more complicated than public enthusiasm suggested.

Okorie questioned both the feasibility and timing of any consultations by Jonathan, stating that electoral rules and party affiliation issues can make his comeback difficult.

“I’ve not seen it to know the context in which he said that, because I am aware that he may not be favourably disposed to going to contest. Which party will he use to contest?” Okorie asked.

According to him, Jonathan remains a member of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and any switch to another platform would require strict compliance with electoral laws.

He said of Jonathan, “He’s a member of the PDP. Is he going to resign from the PDP that made him president and go to another party? And even if he does, is he going to contest on a PDP platform that is still in crisis with unresolved court issues?”

Okorie also questioned whether a return to partisan politics aligned with Jonathan’s current status as a statesman.

“Is it right for him, having left office gloriously and attained such heights internationally and at home, as a renowned statesman, to go back into the muddy waters of politics?” the former APGA chairman wondered.