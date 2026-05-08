Obi Queries Consumption Data, Asks, ‘Who Is Drinking the Excess Fuel’

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





Presidential hopeful and ex-Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, has stated he would take a firm stand against criminal activities if elected president in 2027, stressing that the fuel consumption statistics in Nigeria are deeply flawed and prone to abuse.

Speaking during an interview on Trust TV, the former presidential candidate also criticised Nigeria’s fuel subsidy system.

Obi questioned the accuracy of the country’s reported fuel consumption, saying the figures do not reflect reality.

According to him, available data suggests that Nigeria cannot be using the large volume of petrol often claimed.

He said, “Subsidy is organised crime and I won’t allow any form of criminality as the president of Nigeria. The amount of fuel they say we consume cannot be consumed by this country, there’s empirical evidence.”

Obi explained that the subsidy structure created opportunities for fraud and misuse, stressing that such issues would not be tolerated under his leadership.

Drawing comparisons with Pakistan, Obi stated Nigeria and that country shared similarities in population size and infrastructure, yet Pakistan reportedly consumes far less fuel.

“We are about the same as Pakistan; they have more roads, and we probably have the same number of vehicles, or they have even more, yet their fuel consumption is a third of ours, so who is drinking the balance?” he said.

During the 2023 presidential election, Obi and other candidates had promised to remove the fuel subsidy, describing it as unsustainable. The eventual winner of the election, Bola Tinubu, later announced the removal of the subsidy during his inauguration in Abuja on May 29, 2023.

The decision led to a sharp increase in petrol prices and transport fares, with many Nigerians still feeling the effects.

Obi, however, maintained that beyond removing the subsidy, there was a need to properly examine fuel consumption figures and eliminate loopholes that allowed abuse within the system.