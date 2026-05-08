Wale Adeniyi: Trade Modernisation Project Central to Customs Reforms

• Says technology initiative will eliminate inefficiencies, simplify processes, create more predictable trading environment

James Emejo in Abuja





Comptroller-General, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Mr. Adewale Adeniyi, yesterday declared that the service’s Trade Modernisation Project (TMP) remained the central pillar of ongoing reforms aimed at transforming customs operations through technology, automation, and improved trade facilitation.

Adeniyi described the initiative as a comprehensive and technology-driven reform designed to eliminate inefficiencies, simplify processes and create a more predictable trading environment.

Adeniyi spoke at the opening of a workshop on, “Enhancing Media Knowledge, Awareness, and Understanding of Customs Modernisation Project,” in Abuja.

He said the project aligned with the service’s broader commitment to meeting global standards amid growing demands for efficiency, transparency, and accountability in international trade.

The CGC said the deployment of digital platforms, automation of procedures and integration of systems would lay the foundation for an “efficient, transparent, technology-driven, and globally competitive” customs administration.

He said the reform agenda went beyond infrastructure and technology, stressing that stakeholder understanding and participation are critical to its success.

Adeniyi stated that the media had a strategic role to play in shaping public perception and promoting informed discourse around customs reforms.

Represented by Deputy Comptroller-General of Customs (DCG) in charge of Enforcement, Investigation and Inspection, Timi Bomodi, Adeniyi said, “As key partners in national development, the media serve as the bridge between institutions and the public.

“You shape narratives, influence perception, and provide the platform through which policies and reforms are interpreted and understood.”

The customs boss explained that the workshop was structured to deepen journalists’ understanding of the TMP, including its objectives, implementation framework, and expected impact on trade facilitation and economic growth.

He expressed confidence that the engagement would improve the quality of reportage on customs reforms and promote factual and balanced reporting capable of strengthening public trust and confidence in the service.

Adeniyi also commended Trade Modernisation Project Limited (TMPL) for its technical support and partnership in driving innovation within customs operations, stating that the collaboration remains critical to the successful implementation of the initiative.

Earlier, Deputy Comptroller General of Customs/National Public Relations Officer, Mr. Abdullahi Maiwada, said the workshop was organised to strengthen media awareness and understanding of the trade modernisation project as the service continued to evolve in response to global trade realities and technological advancement.

Maiwada described the initiative as a major milestone in the customs’ efforts to deploy technology-driven solutions to improve operational efficiency, facilitate trade, and enhance revenue collection.

He lauded Adeniyi’s leadership and commitment to reforms, transparency, and stakeholder engagement, stating that his modernization agenda continues to shape the direction of the service.

According to him, effective communication and public engagement would remain vital to the success of the project.

Maiwada stressed that journalists were not only conveyors of information but also “shapers of public understanding and perception”.

He said participants at the workshop would gain insights into critical aspects of the project, including its expected outcomes and broader implications for trade facilitation and national development.

Maiwada also commended TMPL for its collaboration and technical expertise, expressing optimism that the engagement would strengthen relations between the service and the media, while fostering transparency, accountability, and national development.