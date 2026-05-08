Access Holdings Reaffirms Strong FY2025 Performance, Clarifies No Dividend Payment

Access Holdings Plc has reaffirmed its commitment to long-term shareholder value and sustainable returns following a strong financial performance in the 2025 financial year, providing clarity on the rationale for the non-payment of dividends for the year ended 31 December 2025.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Group emphasised that the absence of a dividend declaration despite the strong financial performance and fortress balance sheet was driven solely by outstanding regulatory compliance requirements.

It reiterated that dividend payments remain a core priority and will resume once all regulatory conditions are satisfied and the requisite approvals are obtained.

According to the Group, gross earnings for the 2025 financial year rose by 13.3 per cent to ₦5.53 trillion, driven by growth in net interest income and a 40.9 per cent increase in fees and commissions. Profit before tax climbed by 16.2 per cent to ₦1.01 trillion, marking the first time the company crossed the ₦1 trillion threshold.

The Group also reported a 24.2 per cent increase in total assets to ₦51.56 trillion, while improvements in cost discipline and operating leverage reduced the cost-to-income ratio to 51.7 per cent from 56.7 per cent. Capital adequacy, it said, remained strong at both the holding company and banking subsidiary levels.

Access Holdings explained that dividends had been recommended at both the half-year and full-year stages in 2025, but approvals from the Central Bank of Nigeria were not obtained because of regulatory constraints.

The company disclosed that the half-year dividend constraint under Section 7.1 of the CBN Guidelines for Financial Holding Companies had been resolved following the completion of an approved private placement. However, the full-year restriction relates to Section 19(8)(c) of the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act concerning limits on foreign subsidiary investments.

It noted that steps are already being taken to achieve full regulatory compliance, including capital optimisation initiatives, balance-sheet adjustments and improvements in governance and policy frameworks to achieve full regulatory alignment within the permitted timeline.

It said appropriate capital and liquidity buffers are being built to support the sustainable restoration of dividend payments once approvals are received.

Looking ahead, Access Holdings said it is targeting a return on equity above 20 per cent, return on assets exceeding 2 per cent and cost of risk below 3 per cent.

It expressed confidence in its ability to convert its scale, geographic diversification, and strong franchise into predictable earnings, resilient capital and enhanced long-term shareholder value.