Mbah, Other Stakeholders Hail Enugu Governorship Zoning Arrangement Since 1999

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

Enugu State governor, Peter Mbah has commended the governorship zoning arrangement in the state, describing it as a major factor responsible for peace, inclusiveness and political stability since the return of democracy in 1999.

Mbah gave the commendation yesterday during the unveiling of a book titled “Zoning of Governorship Position in Enugu State; Evolution, Practice and Convention (1999–2023)”, authored by four media experts and public analysts; Uchenna Anioke, Ambrose Igboke, Clinton Umeh and Chikezie Obasi.

Speaking at the event, Mbah, who was represented by the Commissioner for Information, Malachy Agbo, described the book as an important contribution to political discourse in the state and urged residents to read it to better understand the evolution of zoning in Enugu politics.

The governor commended former governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for supporting the transfer of power from Enugu North to Enugu East in line with the rotational understanding.

Also speaking, former Chairman of the Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers, Lawrence Agubuzu, said that the rotational arrangement among the three senatorial districts had ensured harmony and prevented political conflict in the state.

Agubuzu, who chaired the event, said that the governorship had rotated among Enugu East, Enugu West and Enugu North Senatorial Zones since 1999, adding that the arrangement had become a stabilising political culture in the state.

Presenting the book earlier on behalf of the co-authors, Anioke said that the publication became necessary following the heated debates and misinformation that characterised the 2023 governorship election in the state.

According to him, the authors embarked on extensive research, interviews and archival studies to provide an objective account of the zoning arrangement and its evolution over the years.

“Our motivation was to capture the spirit of unity, fairness and mutual understanding that has defined Enugu politics for over 20 years,” Anioke said.