  • Friday, 8th May, 2026

Prudential Zenith Life Renovates Restrooms at School for Disabled in Lagos

Business | 3 seconds ago

Ebere Nwoji

As part of its social responsibility to its host community, Prudential Zenith Life Insurance has successfully completed the renovation of a rest room facility at Atunda Olu School for the Physically and Mentally Challenged in Surulere, Lagos, thus reinforcing its commitment to inclusive community development and improved living conditions for vulnerable groups.

The enhanced facility aims to deliver a secure, hygienic, and accessible setting for students, including those who require specialised infrastructure to accommodate their daily requirements. 

Speaking at the event, she emphasised the importance of creating supportive environments for all individuals, particularly those with special needs. 

She noted that the project went beyond infrastructure, representing a meaningful investment in the well-being of the students and building resilient communities. The school’s management expressed gratitude for the intervention, highlighting the positive impact the renovated facility would have on students’ daily lives and overall learning experience. She said Prudential Zenith Life Insurance continued to champion initiatives that uplift communities and promote inclusivity, reaffirming its role as a responsible corporate citizen dedicated to making a lasting difference.

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