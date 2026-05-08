NIA Honours Past Leaders with Service Recognition Awards

Ebere Nwoji

The Nigeria Insurers Association, recently recognised and honoured its past leaders, crediting to them the virtue of championing professionalism, integrity and innovation in insurance industry in the past 55 years of the association’s existence as a body.

The current NIA Chairman, Kunle Ahmed who stated this while welcoming both serving and retired members of the association’s council members said since its establishment in 1971, the association has stood as the collective voice of the insurance industry.

“Over these five and a half decades, we have made giant strides in strengthening the insurance sector, fostering collaboration among stakeholders, and building public trust in the vital role insurance plays in national development. As we look to the future, let us draw strength from our past.

Ahmed said the achievements of the last 55 years were proof that with unity, resilience, and vision, industry operators could continue to elevate the industry and make meaningful contributions to the growth of our nation.

He said operators have made quantum leaps, but there were still several bridges to climb and several rivers to cross.

He appealed to the past leaders to try and capture their experiences in a book, noting that most of them had gone ahead to conquer in other fields, therefore the reach of such publication would transcend the insurance industry.

“More importantly, such publications will serve as reference points to guide today’s leaders in decision-making”, he stated.

Delivering a lecture titled “Service as the Cornerstone of Leadership and Institutional Legacy”, the Managing Director, Time-line Consult Ltd, Mr Idris Shuaibu,

noted that leadership is frequently interpreted through the lens of authority, the capacity to direct, influence, and command.

Yet across public institutions, corporations, and civil society organisations, the durability of leadership outcomes rarely depends on authority alone.