  • Friday, 8th May, 2026

Excitement as CAF Admits  Nigeria Back into CAF A Coaching Convention

Sport | 8 seconds ago

The Confederation of African Football (CAF)  has admitted Nigeria back into the CAF A Coaching Convention, meaning that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) can again resume the activation of CAF A coaching courses after years of waiting and high expectations on the part of the country’s coaching family.

“We are pleased to inform you that the CAF A course curriculum submitted by NFF has been approved. You can now proceed with submitting a request for a CAF A course through the CMS, subject to an inspection visit,” CAF’s Coaching Education Project Manager, Jaida Zakaria wrote in a letter to the NFF on Wednesday.

NFF’s Head of Coaching Education, Dr Terry Babatunde Eguaoje, was exultant: “This is truly huge, after nine years! Admission into the CAF A coaching convention is a big deal. This is in addition to the CAF D, C and B that had been approved at various times by CAF.”

NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, himself a CAF coaching instructor, said: “We are elated by this positive development for the cause of coaching in our country. The NFF will commence preparations in earnest to put logistics in place for the first CAF A-License coaching course in this country since 2017.”

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